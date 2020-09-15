Zadara Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara Storage Inc., announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Zadara’s enterprise Storage-as-a-Service solution has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Zadara as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, including clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and at varying levels of complexity.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Zadara VPSA on AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

Customers can now get the scalability and performance of an enterprise-class storage system, fully integrated with their AWS Outposts environment. Using Zadara, they can create a true hybrid operating environment featuring streamlined data storage — including automatic data replication — by connecting their on-premises enterprise storage to AWS Outposts and to Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) worldwide. With Zadara, customers get dedicated resources and full enterprise storage functionality — including NFS, CIFS, Active Directory, snapshots, encryption, deduplication, backups, and more — in a fully managed cloud model.

“As an AWS Service Ready provider, Zadara is proud to offer features and functions that support AWS Outposts,” said Malkit Hayun, Senior Director of Cloud Alliances at Zadara.“Our customers want flexible, high-performance, enterprise-class storage to meet their technology needs, and now we can offer them an enhanced solution that is fully integrated within businesses' AWS Outposts environments.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

Zadara provides the advanced features you have come to expect from enterprise storage, in a fully managed cloud model that sits on your premises and is fully integrated with AWS Outposts. Zadara sits on-premises and is remotely managed. In addition, Zadara is 100%-OpEx, so customers pay only for the storage resources they actually use.

To learn more visit: https://www.zadara.com/solutions/cloud/aws-outposts/

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed by offering enterprise data storage as a fully managed service. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary software, combined with commodity hardware with 100%-OpEx, pay-only-for-what-you-use service, helps organizations become more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that advanced enterprises demand. To deliver on this promise, Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public - and private- cloud partners, and every Zadara customer is supported by an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.