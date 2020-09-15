WhereiPark Inks Partnership with SpotAngels to Help Drivers Find the Best Parking Spaces and Deals

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhereiPark, a technology solutions provider that empowers property owners to create new revenue sources through unused parking spaces, today announced its partnership with San Francisco-based SpotAngels to improve people’s ability to find the most convenient places to park. SpotAngels is an app that shows drivers all local parking options, remembers their parking locations, and sends reminders to make sure they won’t get tickets. Users can also use the app to pay meters in select cities and book parking at a wide range of garages and lots.

The SpotAngels app is based around user-generated content from its community about available parking options, including price, location, and availability. Under the terms of the deal, SpotAngels users will have access to WhereiPark’s inventory of thousands of spaces in major metropolitan areas where parking is at a premium.

“We are excited about this relationship because it allows us to support our customers by linking with one of the largest parking apps in the world and help people access spaces in the right location and at the right price,” said WhereiPark co-founder Jeremy Zuker. “This allows us to expand our network to serve more commuters as they look for long-term parking options as businesses reopen across the United States.”

SpotAngels co-founder Aboud Jardaneh added that the partnership will add significant value for the hundreds of thousands of people who use the app today. “We’re very excited about this partnership because we’re able to add many exclusive monthly parking options quickly for our community of users,” said Aboud Jardaneh. “WhereiPark has a proven track record of being able to onboard safe, secure, and ideally located lots at great rates so we’re excited to be working alongside them in the US and Canada.”

About WhereiPark

WhereiPark, founded in 2014, is a technology company that helps building owners and businesses unlock potential streams of revenue from unused parking. WhereiPark offers a turn-key digital solution that is used by many of the largest owners and managers of buildings in North America. For more information, please visit www.whereipark.com.