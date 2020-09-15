Davenport University Extends Scholarship Eligibility for Individuals Unemployed Because of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davenport University announced today that it is extending eligibility for its Launch Scholarship, created to support those individuals unemployed, laid-off or furloughed because of COVID-19. The Launch Scholarship provides up to $8,000 per year for up to 4 years of education.

“Our economy continues to be impacted by the pandemic with many individuals losing their jobs. Davenport is in a position to offer support and skills during this time of transition,” said Davenport University President, Dr. Richard J. Pappas. “We stand ready to provide degree programs, professional development and career services to help those unemployed at this time quickly take the next step in their education and career.”

The Launch Scholarship was created to support those unemployed, laid-off or furloughed after March 1, 2020 who are looking to earn a graduate degree, finish a bachelor’s degree or take additional professional development programs to enhance their skills.

The Davenport University Career Services Department is also offering career assessments and transition strategies to those unemployed because of COVID-19, as well as training for interviews, and resume and cover letter development.

The Launch Scholarship offers up to $8,000 for up to 30 credits for up to 4 years. To be eligible for the program, individuals must have been unemployed, laid-off or furloughed after March 1, 2020. The Launch Scholarship is available to individuals and alumni who plan to take degree-seeking courses during the spring, summer or fall semester at Davenport University. The deadline to apply is January 11, 2021.

Individuals interested in taking advantage of this program can visit davenport.edu/launch, call Davenport University at 800.686.1600 or send an email to info@davenport.edu. Davenport is also hosting a free webinar September 24 for employers and individuals interested in learning more about the scholarship. The Launch Scholarship Webinar sign-up is available at davenport.edu/launch.

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. To learn more visit www.davenport.edu.