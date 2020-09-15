Iron Mountain and FutureVault Launch Transformational Digital Vault Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in storage and information management services, and FutureVault, an industry leader in enterprise digital vault solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and the launch of their Digitization-as-a-Service offering with Aligned Capital Partners Inc. as the first client.

The new platform combines Iron Mountain’s logistical network and physical information management infrastructure with FutureVault’s secure digital vault platform to provide a comprehensive physical-to-digital document life cycle management service. Now, businesses can order the transfer of paper records to an Iron Mountain location where they are scanned, deposited, indexed, and stored in both a secure physical and digital location; the latter on FutureVault’s platform. Based on their unique document retention policies, organizations can choose to archive or shred their original paper documents or have them returned. Digitizing paper records and accessing them via a secure digital vault has never been easier.

The first pilot participants of the Digitization-as-a-Service offering included advisors with Aligned Capital Partners Inc., an innovative investment firm headquartered near Toronto in Burlington, Ontario with over 200 advisors across Canada.

“Partnering with Iron Mountain and FutureVault to launch the Digitization-as-a-Service offering has been incredibly exciting and transformational for our firm," said Christopher Enright, Founding Partner, President and MD, Aligned Capital Partners Inc. “With Digitization-as-a-Service, our advisors can digitize decades of corporate and client records in paper format and have them delivered to their Digital Vault in a matter of days. This is game changing for operational efficiencies, compliance, records management and our mandate of going digital. Every piece of paper is now a simple search away. Ultimately, we’re helping our Advisors increase the value of their practice, now and in the future.”

“We are committed to delivering world-class wealth management solutions,” said Lisa Petrielli, Vice President, Business and Customer Development at Iron Mountain. “Combining our services with FutureVault’s industry leading platform allows our customers to automate their compliance activities, eliminate administrative work and generate more advisor selling time.”

“We are very proud to partner with the world leader in records management to offer an innovative and transformative platform that will enable enterprises to achieve true end-to-end document management, from paper to secure access in the cloud,” said John D. Orr, CEO of FutureVault. “With Iron Mountain and FutureVault, organizations can manage the full life cycle of important business documents through one secure platform. As we continue to deliver technology-based solutions to improve workflows and business outcomes, we hope to empower organizations to unlock value from their documents and add value to their respective practices. With Iron Mountain, we look forward to engaging with more organizations across more industries than ever before.”

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is an industry leading provider of secure, cloud-based document management solutions that help organizations and their clients manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label platform to securely manage document distribution and collaboration, while allowing end clients to digitize, deposit, store, and manage all their most important business and personal information. Organizations leverage FutureVault’s proprietary technology to acquire and retain clients, unlock new revenue streams, improve operational efficiencies and maintain compliance obligations.

About Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Aligned Capital Partners Inc is an investment dealer providing a broad range of investment and wealth management products to clients throughout Canada. Aligned Capital Partners Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund.