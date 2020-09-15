Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Announces Strategic Partnership

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) today announced a strategic partnership with Orthopedic Associates of Middletown (OAM), a market leading integrated orthopedic practice based in Middletown, Connecticut. The partnership will facilitate the continued growth of OAM through capital resources provided by ONS, including additional locations and patient-centric care offerings, and marks a milestone on the path of regional growth plans for ONS.

“Our combined organization prides itself on the ability to provide the region with a patient-centered, integrated suite of musculoskeletal services including orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, podiatry and ancillary support,” said Tim Corvino, M.D., who was appointed CEO of ONS in March of this year. “Financial pressure is increasing for patients and physicians, and we, along with our new colleagues at Orthopedic Associates of Middletown, understand that physician-led organizations like ours represent the best way to deliver outstanding patient care and leading clinical outcomes.”

With this partnership, the ONS network now includes 34 physicians, 350 employees, and seven locations throughout central and southern Connecticut, including ONS operations in Greenwich, Stamford and Harrison (New York), and OAM facilities in Marlborough, Middletown, North Haven and Westbrook.

“The communities we serve have always been supportive of us, and this partnership will allow us to continue providing them with the highest-quality of care,” said Terry Reardon, M.D., one of OAM’s founding physicians. “Orthopedic Associates of Middletown has a history of investing in and pursuing innovations that benefit our patients, physicians and team. Twelve years ago, we built a state-of-the-art clinic to provide our community with a home for care, and by securing this partnership, we are taking another proactive step to make sure we’re able to provide the physician-guided care our community needs for decades to come.”

As a leading provider of multi-specialty orthopedic and neurosurgery care in the Tri-state area, ONS is poised to continue expanding its model – built on best practices in clinical outcomes and patient experience – through partnerships with like-minded, physician-led practices such as OAM.

“This partnership will provide more opportunities for ONS and OAM to expand our services and geographic footprint,” said Seth Miller, M.D., co-founder of ONS. "Both practices share the same core values of providing the highest quality of care to our patients, ensuring their safety and supporting an organizational culture that puts patients first."

As the healthcare environment adapts to the rapid change, challenges and innovations spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, partnerships such as these help to preserve high-quality, cost-effective care for patients in the physician practice setting. With the backing of its capital partner Kohlberg & Company LLC (“Kohlberg”), ONS continues to pursue partnerships with leading organizations to ensure this type of care remains an option for patients.

“Kohlberg is honored to support the partnership of ONS and OAM. These organizations share a reputation for delivering the highest level of patient care provided by world-class physicians,” said Ahmed I. Wahla, Partner of Kohlberg and a member of the ONS Board of Directors. “This partnership will set the foundation for what we want to build together, and we look forward to the company’s continued growth and development.”

About Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS)

ONS is an advanced multi-specialty orthopaedic and neurosurgery practice that has served patients throughout the New York Metropolitan area for more than 20 years. The 26 ONS fellowship-trained physicians provide expertise in the full spectrum of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, sports medicine, minimally invasive orthopedic, spine and brain surgery, joint replacement and trauma. ONS provides onsite digital imaging and state-of-the art physical therapy and MRI. ONS also operates an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Stamford, CT. For more information, please visit www.onsmd.com.

About Orthopedic Associates of Middletown (OAM)

Orthopedic Associates of Middletown was founded 30 years ago and provides integrated general and multispecialty orthopedic and podiatry care with five board-certified orthopedic surgeons, a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation physician and a fellowship trained foot and ankle podiatrist. OAM offers a broad spectrum of care including total joint replacement, sports medicine care and injuries, hand surgery, specialized foot and ankle care and non-surgical approaches to neck and back pain. OAM patients have the convenient choice of outpatient procedures in an ortho-specialized surgery center and four different hospitals, in Hartford, Middletown and Meriden. OAM’s Urgent Ortho™ walk in care provides a patient-friendly alternative to the emergency room for orthopedic injures including rapid worker compensation care.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised over $10 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 33-year history, Kohlberg has completed 80 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on investments, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $22 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.