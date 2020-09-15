Convergint Technologies Expands Global Reach Into Latin America Through Exclusive Strategic Partnership With Seal Telecom

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergint Technologies, a global security systems integration company, is excited to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with Seal Telecom, a proven systems integration provider throughout Latin America. This partnership will expand Convergint’s global presence and enhance its ability to deliver best-in-class security solutions across the LATAM region.

The partnership supports Convergint Technologies' evolution and further deepens the company's commitment to meeting its customers’ global service needs. With more than 40 years of combined industry experience, Convergint Technologies and Seal Telecom are well poised to maintain and deliver the highest caliber of customer service and innovation that multi-national customers require.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Enhanced customer service: With Seal’s close proximity to major cities across Latin America, Convergint clients will receive a more seamless customer experience with reduced servicing times, multilingual options, and 24/7 local customer service support, ensuring business continuity.

“This is a significant milestone for Convergint and we are thrilled to be partnering with Seal Telecom, a company we respect and have collaborated with on several projects and initiatives. Seal's alignment with our culture, talent base, and geographic footprint is a perfect fit,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. “As we move forward to service Latin America, our global customers will now be able to receive additional expertise, on the ground support, and service options, further confirming our commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

With more than 20 years of experience across the LATAM region servicing Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico, Seal’s in-depth knowledge of the local markets further enables the global clientele for both companies to benefit from fast-expanding business opportunities throughout the region.

“We are very excited to be partnering alongside Convergint. The synergy between the two companies along with the knowledge and innovation both bring to the technology space will strengthen our client servicing capabilities,” said Dan Skit, CEO of Seal Telecom. “Now, more than ever, customers are looking for consistent world-class solutions around the globe, and for consistency in the way services are delivered, two important service offerings both Convergint and Seal aim to provide.”

About Convergint

Convergint Technologies is a $1 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

About Seal Telecom

Seal Telecom is a multinational solutions integrator founded in 1999, the Company offers innovative Audio & Video, Unified Communication, Smart Buildings, Broadcast, Fire & Security solutions that are customized to the needs of each customer. Most recently, the Company was re-certified for ISO9001:2105 in recognition of consistent Quality Management Systems compliance. Seal Telecom serves all of Latin America with office locations throughout Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Others.