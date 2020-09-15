BostonGene and Top-Ranked U.S. Hospital to Collaborate on Cancer Research Study

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene Corporation, a biomedical software company committed to defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, today announced a scientific collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a world-class academic medical center and a major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School based in Boston, Massachusetts.

In this collaboration, BostonGene provides the analysis of whole transcriptome sequencing (RNA seq) data sets generated from tumor and blood samples from patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) treated with an oncolytic virus as part of a Phase I clinical trial. As part of the effort, BostonGene correlation analysis aims to identify novel biomarkers of response to therapy. The collaboration will further demonstrate the powerful advantages of transcriptomic data analysis for prediction of the response to novel therapies for malignant brain tumors.

“ We are very excited to enter into this collaboration with BostonGene in our efforts to fully understand the molecular underpinnings of responses to novel engineered viruses-based therapies,” said Ennio Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “ This collaboration is another step in allowing us to make better individual treatment decisions for patients with GBM.”

“ We’re honored to collaborate with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to demonstrate the clinical utility of BostonGene’s analytical tools that have been designed to improve diagnosis and treatment decisions for cancer patients,” said Andrew Feinberg, President & CEO at BostonGene. “ We firmly believe that advanced computational analytics will better equip physicians as they identify personalized treatment plans.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene Corporation is pioneering the use of biomedical software for advanced patient analysis and personalized therapy decision making in the fight against cancer. BostonGene’s unique solution performs sophisticated analytics to aid clinicians in their evaluation of viable treatment options for each patient's individual genetics, tumor and tumor microenvironment, clinical characteristics and disease profile. BostonGene’s mission is to enable physicians to provide every patient with the highest probability of survival through optimal cancer treatments using advanced, personalized therapies. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.