AHIMA Delivers MEDITECH Expanse EHR Training to Thousands of Healthcare Students

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH is pleased to announce the extension of our relationship with Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions and AHIMA, as they provide access to digital training for 16,000 students in over 300 colleges and universities using the Expanse EHR.

The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) is the world’s leading resource for health information (HI) education, with custom tailored, virtually delivered curriculum for learning institutions that provide associate, baccalaureate, and graduate degree programs as well as certificate level and continuing education units (CEUs) programs. MEDITECH Expanse will be offered as part of the AHIMA VLab™ — an online-based health information environment that features multiple software applications and corresponding lab lessons.

Expanse is touted as the ‘flagship EHR’ within the AHIMA VLab™. The AHIMA VLab™ is centered around the idea of ‘practice meets theory,’ with the end goal of ushering students seamlessly into the modern healthcare workforce.

“We are excited to implement the MEDITECH Expanse platform,” said AHIMA CEO Wylecia Wiggs Harris, PhD, CAE. “It will give students a leg up on the competition by offering them early exposure to the real-world EHR solutions used in their field every day.”

Expanse’s cloud-based solution provides instant access to users via a standard web browser. By adding the Expanse Ambulatory solution, AHIMA improves their curricula by enabling students to practice in a fully integrated care setting and demonstrate the effectiveness of a single EHR across a patient’s care continuum.

AHIMA and MEDITECH both share long standing relationships with Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions, which implemented and hosts the EHR software. “Sisu is proud to support MEDITECH’s state-of-the-art EHR technology to provide a real-world HIT experience to students across the globe,” said Mike Kovala, Sisu Director of Business Development. “The sophisticated virtual training, which AHIMA provides, is becoming increasingly valuable in the current healthcare landscape.”

“MEDITECH is excited to help train college students on the latest EHR technology,” said Helen Waters, Executive Vice President, MEDITECH. “It’s a pleasure to be working with AHIMA and Sisu to offer this valuable experience to the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

About AHIMA

AHIMA is a global nonprofit association of health information (HI) professionals. AHIMA represents professionals who work with health data for more than one billion patient visits each year. AHIMA’s mission of empowering people to impact health drives our members and credentialed HI professionals to ensure that health information is accurate, complete, and available to patients and providers. Our leaders work at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and business, and are found in data integrity and information privacy job functions worldwide. Learn more at ahima.org.

About Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions

Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions (Sisu) provides customized HIT solutions and comprehensive IT managed services to healthcare providers, particularly in areas where clinical and IT resources are difficult to find. Sisu has provided complete remote-based healthcare technology services built around MEDITECH’s EHR software since 1997. Sisu delivers the insight, understanding and resources required to provide sustainable IT cost structures and ensure critical access to information. Sisu’s value is rooted in a long history of helping rural healthcare providers stay independent and remain operational amidst the challenges of consolidation, decreasing patient volumes, and increasing IT complexity. Discover more at www.sisusolutions.com.

About MEDITECH

An EHR leader for over 50 years, MEDITECH has driven innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision for what an EHR can be, with MEDITECH Expanse — the first fully web-based solution to boost clinical and organizational efficiency while enhancing physician, nurse, and patient satisfaction. MEDITECH software is used by a quarter of all U.S. hospitals, nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health agencies, long-term care facilities, and beyond. Visit ehr.meditech.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.