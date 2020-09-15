SL Green Announces Completion of the Capitalization of 126 Nassau Street

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has fully capitalized its 100% pre-committed development for Pace University at 126 Nassau Street by executing the following transactions:

Entered into a partnership agreement with a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment Management, who holds an 80% interest in the new joint venture, with SL Green retaining a 20% interest and oversight of the development; and

Closed on a $125.0 million construction financing facility provided by The Bank of China.

“Securing both a joint venture partner and construction facility for this project is a vote of confidence in SL Green’s ability to deliver best-in-class new development to New York City’s most prominent users. It also further solidifies Lower Manhattan’s long-term status as a commercial, academic, retail and residential hub.” said Harrison Sitomer, Senior Vice President of SL Green. “Today’s announcements are the next step in the execution of our development strategy, and we look forward to delivering another world class facility to Pace in 2023.”

126 Nassau Street is part of Pace University’s NYC Master Plan to revitalize its Lower Manhattan campus. Plans for the new 215,000 square foot building include a new residence hall, a modern dining facility, a state-of-the-art library and learning center, as well as new classrooms, and academic and common spaces.

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential risks and uncertainties relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Source: SL Green Realty Corp.

SLG – A&D