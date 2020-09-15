Onfido and Delfin Health Partner to Bring Employees Safely Back to Work and Get People Traveling Again Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication company, has partnered with Delfin Health, a leading digital health solutions provider, to ensure employees and the traveling public can be quickly and securely onboarded to Delfin’s AI-powered health data management solution, Klarity.

To enable the safe return to work, employers use Klarity to predict, monitor and test the health and safety of their workforce, without compromising employee privacy. Klarity can also be used as a two-test solution for the traveling public, where a test is taken on arrival at an airport and another is taken 5-8 days later, dramatically reducing quarantine time.

Created by Delfin Health and DocHQ, Klarity combines AI-driven health1 and COVID-19 risk assessments – based on the latest clinical data and guidance for all major chronic diseases – along with daily symptom checking and a proprietary testing process including the support of 2,500+ medical professionals. It also gives people the power to take control of their own health information by providing a digital wallet for storing and easily sharing their vaccination status.

To sign up to Klarity, people are verified using Onfido by simply taking a photo of their government-issued ID and a short video selfie. Onfido’s award-winning technology first checks that the ID seems genuine and is not fraudulent, before matching it to the user’s face using facial biometrics. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.

Users are then asked a series of questions to get their Indicative Health Risk Assessment. They are also asked to upload any COVID-19 test results they have or vaccinations. The burden and cost of testing is reduced both through the use of proprietary technology but also working in collaboration with national testing initiatives wherever possible. A score is then presented based on a proprietary health scoring methodology with a highly accurate prediction engine modelled on seven million patient years of both health and lifestyle data. This score can then be unlocked by the user with their facial biometrics provided at registration and shared securely with their employer, healthcare professional, or airport immigration official.

Signs of workforces slowly returning to work are evident across the board, from office workers to retail. Half of UK workers returned to their workplace in the last week of August, the highest number since lockdown began in March, according to the Office for National Statistics. More are expected to return this week as school summer holidays end. In July, UK retail sales continued to recover as the value of sales increased by 4.4% and volume sales by 3.6% when compared with the previous month.

“As employers like Bloomberg begin offering cash incentives to get their staff back in the office, it’s more important than ever to ensure employees can return in a safe and secure way,” said Will Cooper, CEO of Delfin Health. “Our partnership with Onfido allows us to do this by securely binding a person's digital identity with their health status. Maintaining security and privacy is at the core of our health data management platform and through Klarity, we can help get the economy moving again with more people returning to work and embarking on international travel.”

“We’re excited to partner with Delfin Health to enable employers to safely and securely welcome their staff back to work,” said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-founder of Onfido. “By putting the public in control of their own health data and ensuring that only they can access and share this data, we can build trust in such back-to-work and back-to-travel solutions. Delfin shares this same philosophy and together, in Klarity, we believe we can get more people back to work faster and traveling again in a safe, secure and privacy-focused way.”

For more information on Klarity, visit https://getklarity.io/

Note to editors

1The algorithm in Klarity has been developed using UK Biobank, which holds detailed health and lifestyle data of over 500,000 participants. What’s more, it uses XG Boost, an explainable machine learning model which enables the platform to show how scores are derived and therefore recommend how to improve risk predictions and employee health.

About Onfido

Onfido is the new standard for digital access. The company uses AI to verify any photo ID and then compares it with the person’s facial biometrics. This use of AI means that businesses no longer need to compromise on customer experience, conversion, privacy or security.

Recognised as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 - Microsoft’s venture fund, and others. With approximately 400 team members spread across seven countries, Onfido has raised $200m in funding and powers digital access for some of the world’s largest companies.

www.onfido.com

www.linkedin.com/company/onfido/

www.twitter.com/onfido

About Delfin Health

Delfin Health creates bespoke digital health solutions connecting businesses with their customers or employees based on its core platform. Delfin Health’s citizen centric health data management platform enables citizens to securely access, control and share their own health data. Combined with its proprietary chronic disease prediction engine powered by explainable AI, and a health resource library, citizens are empowered to take a more proactive approach to improving their own health.

The Delfin Health platform provides a number of frameworks and services designed to allow true citizen owned data and citizen-led data management. These include a highly secure (Quantum resistant), GDPR-compliant, distributed and highly configurable storage mechanism. Blockchain and smart contracts enable citizens to securely access and share their data whilst maintaining overall control and visibility of who is accessing their data.

About DocHQ

DocHQ’s mission is to provide global access to patient-centred healthcare and health information using secure technology to enable better outcomes. It is a specialist medical technology provider connecting businesses, providers, and consumers through technology. It works with businesses wanting a bespoke health solution for their employees or customers, and providers wanting to increase their reach and deliver health services to a wide range of consumers. Through developing a network of private clinics and providers across Europe, it delivers VideoGP, Wellness and Mental Health and Counselling Services and a suite of Travel Health Solutions like Medicine Checker and Vaccine Checker tools to understand which medicines are legally permitted while travelling and which vaccines are mandated by different destination countries.