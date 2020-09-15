Boomi Chooses Smartsheet to Operationalize Processes, Move at Speed and Get Ahead of the Competition

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, is leveraging Smartsheet to operationalize processes across finance, professional services, and executive reporting to reduce manual efforts, increase visibility, and accelerate time-to-value for customers and partners.

More than 12,000 companies have turned to Boomi to help drive their digital transformations, and as the company continues on this rapid growth trajectory, they needed a platform that could empower their workforce to adapt in real-time. As a result, several teams re-envisioned how they manage, track, and execute on their work with Smartsheet. Today, Boomi uses Smartsheet’s dynamic platform to provide the speed, flexibility and adaptability needed to make strategic decisions that move business forward.

“Achieving a level of organizational efficiency amidst rapid growth across your business, especially during these challenging times, is critical for any company,” said Chris Port, Chief Operating Officer of Boomi. “Boomi needed a platform that could provide our executive leadership team visibility and transparency across our business to enable us to make real-time decisions. The dashboard view that Smartsheet provides our geographically dispersed executive team has helped us modernize our processes, increase our speed of execution, and enables us to better deliver for our partners and customers.”

Boomi operates in more than 67 countries around the world and several departments use Smartsheet to drive operations on a global scale. By eliminating manual efforts through streamlined processes, Boomi has significantly reduced the amount of time required for the implementation of professional services creating transparency and visibility for customers and partners. Boomi has also created many internal processes that create controls for finance while expediting the overall process time by using automated reporting and workflows.

“Boomi is a true representation of a dynamic workforce, from the speed at which they operate to the scale of customers and partners they serve across the globe,” said Mark Mader, Chief Executive Officer of Smartsheet. “They understand that Smartsheet’s platform for dynamic work can help them meet the evolving needs of their customers, continue to rapidly innovate, and empower their teams to succeed.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

