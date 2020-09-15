YuJa Formally Announces Multi-Year Extension with Clarkson College to Provide Lecture Capture and Media Management Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, formally announces a multi-year extension with Clarkson College, a private college located in Omaha, Nebraska, and home to over 1,100 students. Clarkson College maintains an educational partnership with Nebraska Medicine, one of the largest medical campuses in the region.

Prior to the deployment of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, Clarkson College implemented various ad-hoc solutions to create content. The Video Platform provides the Clarkson College faculty and staff with a Canvas-integrated video management, campus-wide lecture capture platform, and captioning capabilities. Instructors are also provided on-the-fly recording capabilities as well as a built-in video editor that does not require the use of third-party applications.

“ YuJa aims to deliver high-quality video experiences with our all-in-one integrated Video Platform,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc. “ We are committed to providing higher-education institutions like Clarkson College with the essential lecture capture capabilities needed to support a remote learning environment during these unexpected times.”

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Clarkson College

Clarkson College has not always been a college. Instead, we began in 1888 as a school of nursing—the first in the state of Nebraska. Over more than 130 years, we have established a new campus, expanded our program offerings, and adopted a new name. All the while, we have maintained a commitment to preparing our students to be the best in various realms of health care. This commitment to excellence has and always will remain a defining quality of Clarkson College.