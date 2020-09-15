Lockheed Martin Awards POC $31M Secure Data Storage Contract

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physical Optics Corporation (POC):

Lockheed Martin recently awarded POC a multi-phase development, production, and sustainment firm fixed price contract to provide secure, advanced data storage systems in support of new-production F-16s.

This contract covers the entire system lifecycle and establishes POC at the forefront of the aerospace data encryption and storage avionics industry. Building upon POC’s newest High Definition & Recording System (HDVR) architecture, the Secure Tactical Recording System (STaRS) 2.0 reduces Size, Weight, and Power (SWAP), adds high-speed data transfer and recording, and dual high-capacity (16TB) ruggedized removable storage modules for demanding Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) video applications. Work is scheduled to start immediately.

“We are extremely excited to get this program underway and look forward to partnering with Lockheed Martin in the future,” said Eric Rucker, Director of Airborne Systems for POC.

The F-16 is a strategic and valuable choice for many customers around the world seeking advanced, 4th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, regional and worldwide partnerships, and affordable lifecycle costs.

About Physical Optics Corporation

Physical Optics Corporation (POC) (www.poc.com - Torrance, California) is a rapidly growing systems integrator of advanced technology, serving military and defense, homeland security, and selected commercial markets. Since its founding in 1985, POC has grown to $126M in revenue, with over 327 employees, including 27 Ph.D.’s and 136 engineers. POC is a highly innovative, employee-owned company and is located in Torrance, California. The company currently holds over 160 issued patents worldwide, covering 60 technologies. As POC moves forward, it will continue its work in innovative research and development, focusing on several strategic thrust areas and advanced programs, including full-rate platform production.