EPIX Eyes Streaming Growth With Synacor Deployment

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that premium television network EPIX, an MGM Company, has deployed Cloud ID, the consumer identity and access management platform trusted by leading entertainment brands, to better serve millions of subscribers that want to view content on a range of platforms. Moving to Cloud ID will drive cost savings for EPIX and accelerate growth as the company pursues service scale and faster device integrations. The rollout was completed via a seamless migration that did not disrupt subscriber viewing sessions. Cloud ID replaced a legacy identity management solution at EPIX.

“Identity management has become critically important to overall subscriber experiences and after considering all options, ranging from in-house development to a number of competitive solutions, Synacor’s Cloud ID emerged as the ideal platform for EPIX,” said Sacha Stanton, CTO, EPIX. “As we aim to quickly integrate with new devices and meet increasing subscriber demand for streaming content, Synacor’s extensive track record of success gives us the confidence that we have the right partner for the journey ahead.”

EPIX delivers a broad line-up of original series and documentaries, new movie releases and classic film franchises, all available across a range of devices. The company has tripled the amount of original programming on its network and provides more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

“As more streaming players turn their sights toward growth and monetization, sophisticated identity and access management that meets surges in demand, easily integrates with consumer devices and keeps content protected, has become a must-have,” said Synacor CEO Himesh Bhise. “Synacor has earned a role as the leading provider of authentication for the world’s top video and streaming providers like EPIX. We are proud of our new partnership and look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Synacor Cloud ID is the industry’s leading end-to-end cloud-based identity and access management platform that simplifies the subscriber login experience anywhere end users access subscription services. Whether viewing in the home via a Wi-Fi network, connected TV or on mobile device, users can get to the services and content they want faster and with less headaches.

Today, Synacor Cloud ID covers more than 150 million TV subscribers in the United States, and is renowned for its open standards compliance, API scalability and resilience under traffic surges. It has been integrated into a range of solutions for serving content to users, including popular single sign-on services, OTT platforms and digital video networks. Synacor continues to enhance Cloud ID with a focus on simplified integrations, security and simplicity, with recent new capabilities that include updates to Single Sign-On, home-based authorization and device activation.

For more information, please visit https://www.synacor.com/products/cloud-id/default.aspx.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com