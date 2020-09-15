JAKKS Pacific Enters Sweet Deal as Global Master Toy Licensee for Haribo

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced it has entered into a multi-year, global toy licensing deal with HARIBO Group to create a toy line based on its world-renowned gummi candy products. JAKKS has secured rights in the North America and EMEA territories to manufacture, market and distribute collectibles and activities, set to launch in August 2021.

HARIBO was founded by Hans Riegel in the early 1920s, when he established a small confectionery factory and produced the world’s first gummi bears. These gummies would soon become the iconic HARIBO GOLDBEARS that are now a fan-favorite around the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with HARIBO in bringing to life a truly sweet line of toys and collectibles that will appeal to collectors and HARIBO fans of all ages. The line features consumers’ favorite product pieces from the signature GOLDBEARS to TWINSNAKES, HAPPY-COLA and more,” said Jill Nordquist, SVP Marketing, JAKKS Pacific. “Just as the tagline says, Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo.”

HARIBO is the world market leader in the segment of gummi candies, bringing childlike happiness to over 100 countries around the world through its sweet treats. Celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2020, HARIBO has cross-generational appeal with over 97% awareness in its key markets.

“This is our first-ever launch of HARIBO licensing in the U.S. and we’re proud to delight our consumers with collectibles that inspire the childlike happiness that our brand is all about,” said Rick LaBerge, EVP & COO, HARIBO of America, Inc. “We’re looking forward to our strategic partnership with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and continued collaboration in the future.”

The global launch of the first release of JAKKS Pacific, Inc’s HARIBO product will be available at retail in time for Holiday 2021, consisting of collectibles and activities. Additional product extensions are planned for release in 2022.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2020 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our beloved Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and our U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.