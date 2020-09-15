Ecopia.AI Partners with Compagnia Generale Ripreseaeree SpA to Produce Next- Generation Digital Maps of Italy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ecopia.AI (“Ecopia”) announced a partnership with Compagnia Generale Ripreseaeree SpA (“CGR”) to produce the next-generation of digital maps for the entirety of Italy - including all buildings, roads, bridges, water bodies, and trees. The resulting maps, Ecopia Vector Maps powered by CGR, will empower customers with the most accurate, up-to-date, country-wide data available on the market. This solution will provide commercial and government users with a digital representation of the country, driving better decision-making across industries.

CGR, the premier player for acquisition and treatment of geospatial data in Italy, is capturing high-resolution 20cm orthorectified aerial imagery of the entire country of Italy annually and using advanced automation techniques to orthorectify the imagery and process their terrain data modeling. This unique data set (identified with the TerraItaly brand) is generated from an integrated industrial process that was created by CGR, and delivers the highest quality input data to Ecopia’s artificial intelligence-based systems, which will rapidly process the imagery and output high-accuracy digital maps of the entire country. Ecopia Vector Maps powered by CGR are in production – several regions are available immediately, and the full country will be complete and available by October 2020.

“Ecopia is proud to partner with CGR to produce the next-generation of digital maps for Italy,” said Jon Lipinski, Co-Founder and President of Ecopia. “Having successfully delivered several projects together over the past 3 years, this initiative represents the next stage of our partnership. By providing this highly-accurate geographic information at-scale, we are excited to help drive better decision-making across the country.”

“CGR is excited to offer a product that meets the highest standards of accuracy at a country-scale,” said Giovanni Banchini, President & CEO of CGR. “This country-wide product will be generated in an innovative technical method based on AI and within an unprecedented timeline, allowing us to offer best-in-class mapping products as well as specific value added products and custom services to our customers both in Italy and abroad.”

CGR SpA (Compagnia Generale Ripreseaeree) is a leading company in Italy and among the largest in Europe in the field of remote sensing and geospatial data. CGR has been present in the Italian market since 1969 and is the reference company for both the public and private sectors in the segment of acquisitions and treatment of geospatial information, thanks to the continuous research and application of sophisticated and innovative solutions based on a large span of technologies.

Ecopia leverages AI to convert high-resolution images of our earth into high-definition (HD) Vector Maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into critical decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale.