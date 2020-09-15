Rappi Streamlines Customer and Courier Onboarding with Jumio to Conquer Latin America

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and ongoing authentication solutions, has partnered with Rappi to help the Latam delivery startup verify the identities of its new customers and delivery couriers. Founded in 2015, this high-flying Latin American unicorn serves millions of customers in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

Through the Rappi platform, customers can order same-day delivery of products from a broad range of categories, from restaurants to supermarkets. The application also has a RappiPay virtual wallet and debit card, enabling customers to transfer money, make purchases and withdraw cash from millions of ATMs.

Rappi wanted to create an automated digital onboarding experience for its RappiPay and Tenderos delivery business lines that would help the company scale its business geographically and align with compliance mandates including KYC requirements.

Jumio offers the most mature identity verification solution for the Latam market, accepting and reliably verifying more than 3,500 ID subtypes from around the world.

Rappi uses Jumio Identity Verification for RappiPay in Mexico and Peru, along with Jumio Document Verification and Jumio Screening to keep up with Mexico’s ever-evolving regulations. Since partnering with Jumio, more than 750,000 users have successfully opened new RappiPay accounts.

In addition to Jumio Identity Verification, Rappi also uses Jumio Authentication in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Peru to unlock the true identities of its existing Rappi Tenderos couriers before assigning them new deliveries.

“With Jumio, we can confidently verify the identities of our banking customers and delivery drivers almost instantly and without the need of human review,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, Rappi co-founder. “We have also been able to make our platform much more secure by authenticating our drivers before each delivery.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Rappi and support their rapid expansion throughout Latin America,” said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. “By using many of Jumio’s AI-driven solutions, Rappi is able to provide a seamless digital onboarding experience while meeting compliance mandates and protecting its business lines from fraud and bad actors.”

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person’s online and real-world identities. Jumio’s end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including informed AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Rappi

Rappi is the first super app in Latin America and solves the lives of its users by offering them a unique platform for their daily needs and desires. The Colombian startup and Latin American unicorn, created in 2015, arrived in Brazil in July 2017 and is already present in more than 30 Brazilian cities. Through the application you can buy products and services of different categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, manicure, dogwalker, among others. Besides that, the platform has a virtual wallet, RappiPay, with which it is possible to make transfers between users and payments at partner establishments, offering financial inclusion solutions for the unbanked population. In addition to Brazil, Rappi is present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.