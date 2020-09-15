Tegra118 Partners With Wealth Access to Amplify Digital Experiences for Advisors and Investors

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tegra118, a top provider of wealth and asset management technology solutions – and a portfolio company of Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm – is investing in its technology with strategic partnerships that meaningfully enhance the advisor experience for the industry with innovative, impactful front-office solutions that enrich client relationships. Through a new partnership with Wealth Access, Tegra118 is complementing its RetireUp solution with a new mobile-enabled digital client experience, comprehensive balance sheet management through data aggregation, and advanced advisor analytics and AI based data mining to identify new opportunities to drive growth. The enhanced front office experience now delivers advisors omni-device engagement, personalization, productivity tools, goals-based & retirement income planning as well as a view of the client’s entire financial picture including savings, loans, credit cards and investments.

“We made a commitment to the industry that Tegra118 will maintain our focus on in-demand solutions that we can quickly bring to market to add value to the client-advisor relationship and the overall front-office experience,” said Cheryl Nash, CEO, Tegra118. “Industry response following our recent acquisition of RetireUp was well-received. Integrated with Wealth Access’ modules, we bring together a solution that delivers sought-after custom digital experiences.”

“Wealth Access’ state-of-the-art technology provides a mobile-first approach with a customizable client portal, comprehensive data aggregation services, and high-touch personalized solutions,” says Wealth Access Founder and CEO, David Benskin. “Today, firms are challenged with toggling between multiple portals and legacy platforms to gather and analyze data. Most advisors have never seen their own data in one place. Together, with Tegra118, we’re solving that problem – while extending Wealth Access’ reach into the retirement planning industry.”

Advisors will achieve operational efficiencies with Tegra118’s RetireUp and Wealth Access integrated solution. The easy-to-access from any device, including mobile, macro-view of data will contribute to more dynamic, informed retirement conversations and recommendations.

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its technology platform provides portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting and fee billing software for financial advisors and asset managers using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a Motive Partners company, a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focused on technology-enabled business and financial services companies. For more information, please visit www.tegra118.com.

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is an innovative wealth management technology firm that provides digital, mobile-enabled reporting solutions for the high net worth advisor and investor community. Through the collection of financial data and documents, Wealth Access represents the client’s full financial picture through the entire wealth management lifecycle. Its proprietary and diagnostic cloud-based platform aggregates information from more than 20,000 financial services institutions and various holdings to deliver actionable insights allowing for better decision support in investments, tax planning, insurance and other complex situations faced by high net worth individuals. Founded by a former Merrill Lynch high-net-worth advisor, Wealth Access provides a complete platform for advisors to collaborate with other professionals and position themselves central to their clients’ lives. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Wealth Access is backed by successful investors and notable wealth management technology platforms. To learn more, visit http://www.WealthAccess.com.