AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo Sign Joint Development Agreement to Advance the Circularity of Polystyrene

THE WOODLANDS, Texas & FRANKFURT, Germany & BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To accelerate driving the circular economy for styrenics forward, three of the world’s leading polystyrene producers, AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to jointly explore recycling options for polystyrene.

AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo are committed to a circular economy for polystyrene. This JDA represents the first global combined effort to explore advanced recycling technologies, optimize them for commercial use and call for all contributors along the value chain to make circularity of polystyrene a reality. The three companies are aiming at an economy where post-consumer polystyrene waste does not end up in landfills but is recognized as a valuable resource for the development of new materials for future use.

Polystyrene is a unique polymer suitable for multiple advanced recycling solutions like depolymerization. Its properties make it ideal for a circular economy – even enabling food contact compliancy of the recycled material, often considered the holy grail of polymer recycling.

All three companies have done their own independent research and have invested in various projects to further the commercialization of advanced recycling capacity. This new joint effort allows all participants to share best practices and optimize recycling technologies for large-scale commercial use.

Dr. Randy Pogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, AmSty: “I am thrilled to see the industry coming together globally to work on a common goal to realize true circularity for styrenics. This is a true win-win for all participants in this joint effort and finally for our customers, for consumers and for society.”

Alexander Glück, President EMEA, INEOS Styrolution, adds: “Polystyrene has all it takes to make it a star in a circular economy. Enhanced recycling technologies even offer recycled polystyrene at food contact quality. Which other polymer can do that?”

“This marks another milestone in our industry’s commitment towards a circular economy where we can continue to enjoy all the benefits of Polystyrene whilst solving the environmental challenges at the same time. I am looking forward to see other members of the value chain joining us to make our vision become a reality in the very near future,” summarizes Nicolas Joly, Vice President Plastics & Feedstocks, Trinseo.

AmSty is a leading integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC.

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.