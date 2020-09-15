Tiled Expands Partner Ecosystem to Further Unleash Creative Storytelling With Interactive Content

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiled Inc., an industry-recognized leader in delivering interactive content experiences through no-code microapps, has further expanded its partner ecosystem with Seismic now offering microapps powered by Tiled. This native integration into the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform is the latest example of how Tiled is giving brands the ability to turn static content into interactive end-user experiences – with no coding required. With a robust partner ecosystem of technology and solution partners, Tiled is helping bring the next generation of interactive content experiences to future-ready brands.

The partnership with Seismic expands Tiled’s partner ecosystem, which includes a mix of solutions, technology and security providers that benefit those who are tasked with enhancing end-user content experiences across sales enablement, marketing and employee experience teams. Tiled’s design-tool-agnostic approach and open API capabilities enable such teams to unleash creative storytelling through interactive and immersive content experiences – for which brands can expect two times more engagement than static content.

“With the microapp, we’ve created a new standard for communication that is moving the world from stale, fixed content to more engaging and immersive experiences,” said Darrell Swain, founder and CEO of Tiled. “Just as the PDF revolutionized the shift from print to digital 30 years ago, the microapp will transform rich media in the interactive age. The expansion of our partner ecosystem furthers our ability to meet people where they are, and allow them to integrate interactive experiences into the content they’re already creating within tools such as Adobe XD or platforms like Seismic.”

Expanding lock-step partnerships

With the new Seismic integration, microapps are now a content type within Seismic. This makes it easy for users of the Seismic Storytelling Platform to develop and share personalized and memorable content experiences like immersive digital brochures, pitch decks, and self-guided product demos with their buyers.

“Delivering an engaging buyer experience that brings traditionally static content to life has never been more important than it is today in the new all-digital work environment,” said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic. “Our partnership with Tiled helps Seismic customers effectively deliver captivating content to their audiences and stand out far more effectively than before.”

Tiled also boasts a strong partnership with Adobe, which includes the Tiled microapps plugin for Adobe XD. The plugin transforms static designs into production ready interactive sales and marketing content. It can be monitored using in-depth analytics about content consumption and engagement, and also offers real-time updates, security and easy access between teams.

“Brands want to create increasingly sophisticated and engaging content to deliver compelling experiences,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director Creative Cloud Platform & Ecosystem at Adobe. “We’re thrilled that Tiled has built an integration with Creative Cloud to enable designers to create interactive experiences directly from Adobe XD and has also invested in their vision for interactive content through the Adobe Fund for Design.”

Accelerating change through solution partners

Tiled’s partner ecosystem is expanding rapidly as Tiled brings on additional integration, functionality, and value-adding services to its platform. “Our partnership strategy is to find like-minded and creative organizations to integrate the sophistication of premier consulting expertise and technology with the unique benefits of Tiled microapps,” adds Chase Lindsley, Head of Partnerships for Tiled.

Tiled’s best-in-class solution partners leverage Tiled microapps to transform brand stories. Tiled offers a robust collection of formal solution partners, including Winning By Design, Challenger, SketchDeck, Look Listen, Tectonic Proserv, SlideGenius, Bridger Creative, Avalaunch Media, and many more.

“The most-compelling designs will always be those that come to life and move in a non-linear fashion,” said Phill Battersby, CEO at Tectonic Proserv. “Removing barriers and accelerating the creation of interactive content is needed to foster the immersive experiences that resonate most with people, which is one of the core sentiments of our partnership with Tiled.”

About Tiled

About Tiled

Tiled's exclusive microapp platform is a design solution that empowers creative teams to transform content into immersive, interactive experiences. Tiled drives engagement and delivers insight with built-in analytics to help you learn valuable feedback to improve your work.