Imagine Health Expands Partnership to Improve Access, Cost of Quality Healthcare for Philadelphia Employers and Their Employees

PHILADELPHIA & COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine Health announced today it has broadened its partnership with the University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine) to improve access to affordable, world-class healthcare throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region. With Penn Medicine’s 2018 acquisition of Princeton HealthCare System (now Penn Medicine Princeton Health), self-insured employers and their members on the Imagine Health plan have direct access to seven hospitals, 11 urgent cares, 10 multi-specialty centers and 2,500+ primary care and specialty physicians.

Since 2017, Imagine Health has partnered with Penn Medicine to offer self-insured employers a more affordable alternative to traditional PPO health plans. Direct contracting with built-in price protection provides employers average savings of 20%, while Imagine Health’s member advocacy team provides care navigation services to help members make informed healthcare decisions.

“As COVID-19 has disrupted business and threatened revenue, employers are searching for opportunities for cost savings. At the same time, the accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare for employees has never been more important,” said Chris Cigarran, CEO at Imagine Health. “Our collaboration with Penn Medicine addresses both of those needs by pairing a world-renowned health system with a cost-containment solution that benefits not only these businesses, but the employees who depend on them for health coverage.”

Penn Medicine is an internationally recognized academic medical center that strives to improve the health and well-being of people through research, education, clinical care and community service. The relationship with Imagine Health reinforces the health system’s commitment to the communities it serves, and helps strengthen its relationships with local employers and patients.

Imagine Health currently partners with health systems in 12 major metropolitan areas across the country, providing employers and their employees in each region access to high-quality care at favorable contracted rates. In Philadelphia, the company serves 59 employer groups representing about 7,000 members.

About Imagine Health

