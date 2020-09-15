Adventist Health Enhances Online Access for Both New and Existing Patients with Kyruus and Cerner Collaboration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, and Cerner Corporation, a global healthcare technology company, today announced that Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving the West Coast and Hawaii, has enhanced its digital consumer access experience with integrated technology solutions from the two companies. Adventist Health has deployed Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers both on its website and within its patient engagement solution, powered by Cerner technology, to help consumers find the right care and schedule appointments online.

Adventist Health serves more than 80 communities across California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington through a network of more than 23 hospitals, 290 clinics, and 4,500 providers. A long-time Cerner client, the health system recently engaged Kyruus to elevate its online access experience with more robust search capabilities and scheduling. Through a direct integration between Kyruus’ patient access technology and Cerner’s electronic health record and patient engagement technology, Adventist Health was able to not only modernize the provider search process, but also enable consumers to book appointments online.

“Ease of access is a fundamental factor in a patient’s overall healthcare experience and plays a growing role in both patient acquisition and retention,” said Lauren Davis, System Director, Digital Marketing and Consumer Strategy at Adventist Health. “The collaboration between Kyruus and Cerner has enabled us to streamline access to the right care through both our website and patient portal.”

Adventist Health is the first health system to offer Kyruus ProviderMatch embedded within Cerner’s consumer digital technology foundation, the Cerner Consumer Framework™. The Cerner Consumer Framework creates a single consumer engagement experience by bringing different applications together in one unified view. Including Kyruus ProviderMatch gives hospitals and health systems the opportunity to expand their digital consumer experience with patient-provider matching and online scheduling.

“Cerner is committed to helping hospitals and health systems offer a personalized, consumer-centric experience, and our work with Kyruus helps us deliver on this,” said David Bradshaw, Senior Vice President, Consumer and Employer Solutions at Cerner. “We’re excited to advance Adventist Health’s success in improving the consumer experience, becoming the first health system to harness the full combined power of Cerner and Kyruus. Together, we expect to dramatically reduce consumer frustration with scheduling and offer easier access to care.”

Kyruus and Cerner formed a strategic collaboration in 2019 to help hospitals and health systems enhance the patient experience online. Kyruus ProviderMatch integrated with Cerner is generally available for health systems in the United States.

“To meet consumer expectations for streamlined, self-service access, online scheduling solutions need to be both easy to access and seamless to use,” said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. “We’re proud to support the Adventist Health team’s digital access goals and collaborate with Cerner to not only enable health systems to launch online scheduling successfully, but also drive greater awareness and adoption of it over time.”

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 36,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 275,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.