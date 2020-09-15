Violux Cleans Up Smart Home Market with New UV Light Disinfection Devices to Fight Coronavirus and Announces $1.2M in Seed Fundraise

IRVINE, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Violux, creator of the world’s first smart Ultraviolet (UV) light cleaning technology, today announced the launch of Luma and Luma Pro clean tech countertop appliances. The new lineup utilizes UV light technology to kill 99.9%* of germs, bacteria and viruses--including coronavirus--on commonly used high-touch items. Luma and Luma Pro are designed for consumer households, schools, restaurants, high traffic offices and public spaces, delivering simple and dependable cleaning to quickly and effectively disinfect high-touch objects. Luma Pro delivers 32 watts of UV-C power, a large viewing window and an optical quartz floor, cleaning objects in just sixty seconds, while Luma offers 16 watts and three-minute cleaning cycle times. To help consumers and businesses shore up their line of defense as quickly as possible, Violux is accepting orders for Luma products on Indiegogo beginning today.

Users can place any high-touch household items--including smartphones, remote controls, keys, computers, game controllers, glasses, baby items, credit cards, money, groceries and more--to be safely cleaned and disinfected by Luma. As the first smart UV cleaning device with integrated wireless connectivity, Luma proactively reminds you to disinfect items when returning home, tracks usage, provides smart notifications, and provides a comprehensive status of the device. Luma also implements proprietary reactor sensing to ensure users that the device is always working as expected and providing the proper disinfection levels.

“Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, we’re seeing a significant market demand for technology solutions that can safely and effectively disinfect personal items used on a daily basis,” said Sean Clottu, CEO and co-founder of Violux. “UV light has been proven to kill the genetic material inside multiple types of pathogens, including coronavirus. We invented the Luma portfolio with a focus on becoming the safest UV light technology in the market, empowering users to trust in the cleanliness of objects they frequently touch.”

The Violux Approach to Smart UV Light Cleaning Technology

UV-C light has been a proven technology used for sterilizing medical devices, food and beverage processing, and safely treating contact surfaces. Luma’s proprietary reactor design harnesses the power of UV-C light to make the world safer from object-based transmission of pathogens.

According to test results by independent reporting group ResInnova Labs, the Luma portfolio of products had a >99.99% kill rate for both human beta coronavirus (OC43) and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), in 60 seconds for the Luma Pro and less than 180 seconds for the Luma. Violux UV light technology is an effective and safe solution for sterilization and is being proven to kill 99.9% of other viruses, germs and bacteria.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the approach of cold and flu season, it is increasingly important to keep high-touch objects and surfaces in our everyday environments clean of pathogens,” said Dr. Matthew Hardwick, Ph.D., President of ResInnova Labs. “Based on our testing results at ResInnova Labs, Luma and Luma Pro by Violux leverage the power of UVC technology to a >99.9% kill rate for certain viruses and bacteria in a matter of minutes.”

Key product attributes of Luma include:

Single Disinfection Cycle for Multiple Objects: Large form factor provides a full 360-degree cleaning allowing users to disinfect multiple surfaces and multiple products in a single cycle.

Large form factor provides a full 360-degree cleaning allowing users to disinfect multiple surfaces and multiple products in a single cycle. Easy to Use: Pre-set cycles deliver consistent results at the touch of a button. The glowing LED progress bar indicates when items are being cleaned and turn off when it’s done. No more guesswork.

Pre-set cycles deliver consistent results at the touch of a button. The glowing LED progress bar indicates when items are being cleaned and turn off when it’s done. No more guesswork. Contemporary Design: Intuitive, aesthetically pleasing design that blends in seamlessly on a kitchen countertop, entryway or within an office. The Luma family of products was designed by Enlisted Design , an award-winning and multidisciplinary design studio.

Intuitive, aesthetically pleasing design that blends in seamlessly on a kitchen countertop, entryway or within an office. The Luma family of products was designed by Enlisted Design an award-winning and multidisciplinary design studio. Safe & Trusted: Smart and proprietary sensing features connected to a mobile companion app constantly ensure users their device is always working the way it’s supposed to.

Smart and proprietary sensing features connected to a mobile companion app constantly ensure users their device is always working the way it’s supposed to. Lab Tested & Certified: Independently tested and certified by an IAC certified medical laboratory. Test results demonstrated that Luma and Luma Pro were effective in killing 99.9%* of germs, bacteria and viruses including coronavirus and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) during a single cycle.

$1.2M Seed Fundraise

Violux also announces that it has raised $1.2 million in a seed funding round. The funding was led by Okapi Venture Partners, and joined by Unlock Ventures and Envoy Ventures. The company was also recently accepted into UC Irvine’s Wayfinder venture program.

“Violux is pioneering a new consumer category within smart home devices of ‘Clean Tech,’ with its upcoming launch of countertop appliances that utilizes UV light technology to kill germs, bacteria, and viruses, including coronavirus,” said Jeff Bocan, partner at Okapi Venture Capital. “We’re excited about our investment in Violux as the company addresses a critical need in the marketplace by delivering peace of mind that the items people use every day, from smartphones to remote controls to baby bottles and toys, are properly disinfected and safe.”

Production for Luma Pro is targeted to begin in November 2020, and Luma is targeted to begin in March 2021. The Company will be taking preorders, with a 50% discounted price for Luma of $249 (retail value: $499) and Luma Pro of $399 (retail value: $799) through the Indiegogo campaign, and first units are forecasted to be shipped as early as December 2020.

For more information on Violux and the Luma lineup of products, please visit www.violux.com. For press images and testing results, please visit Luma press kit.

About Violux

Violux is the creator of the world’s first smart ultraviolet light (UV) cleaning technology. The company is pioneering a new category of “Clean Tech” products, with a focus on contemporary design and smart sensing features and connectivity. Violux’s first product, Luma, is a countertop device that utilizes UVC light technology to kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus. Violux was founded by Sean Clottu, Andy Aoe and advisor and executive chairman Matt McRae, and is headquartered in Orange County, California. Investors include Okapi Venture Partners, Unlock Ventures, and Envoy Ventures. For more information, please visit www.violux.com.

* Direct exposure to UV-C light is required to kill viruses and bacteria. Surface areas not directly exposed may not be fully disinfected.