Dataiku Launches EGG On Air, An Entirely New Take on Virtual Conferences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dataiku, a leading global Enterprise AI and machine learning platform, announced the launch of EGG On Air, a series of live-streamed keynotes, interviews and on-demand content with thought leaders and industry experts exploring what AI can do, and practically, how companies can get there. The event will kick off with a live stream keynote today at 1:00 PM ET from Cathy O’Neil, mathematician and author of Weapons of Math Destruction, whose session is titled: Building Machine Learning Models in a Changing World: What Will Change (and What Won’t) About Data Science in 2020.

EGG On Air represents a new iteration of EGG, the Human-Centered AI Conference, which in its first three years attracted more than 5,000 data leaders globally. This format will enable people worldwide to hear experts driving AI adoption at cutting edge companies discuss issues at the forefront of data science, machine learning and AI. Speakers including Brandeis Marshall, American data scientist and Professor of Computer Science at Spelman College; David Ryan Polgar, Tech Ethicist and founder of All Tech Is Human; Arnobio Morelix, Chief Innovation Officer at Startup Genome; and Taryn Southern, AI artist and documentarian, will explore hot data topics and share real-life AI use cases from their experiences.

As the conference landscape continues to evolve due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dataiku presents a unique take on the online experience. Rather than lining up these conversations over the course of a packed, limited-day “virtual conference”, new live and on-demand sessions will become available over the coming weeks and months. Anyone can register to attend sessions for free at https://egg.dataiku.com/.

EGG On Air content will be introduced via live keynotes released weekly, and, exclusive, on-demand Episodes. In these Episodes, business leaders, industry experts, and global influencers go in-depth on the most important topics in Enterprise AI, from data drift and MLOps to Responsible AI. Additionally, Dataiku has made its library of EGG sessions from the past three years – about 50 hours worth of content – publicly available for streaming in French and English on the EGG On Air website.

“It might have been simpler to try to replicate our in-person event in a virtual format for 2020, but we saw a bigger opportunity to rethink how we can tell some of the most exciting stories of Enterprise AI in context, and how we can arm people with industry-leading insight and fresh perspective to continue driving conversations around AI forward,” said Rob Rozicki, VP of Marketing at Dataiku. “We hope this new always-on EGG On Air experience will inspire data professionals and business leaders to approach AI projects in the enterprise with renewed excitement not just for a few days post-event, but year-round.”

Dataiku was founded in 2013 with the mission to democratize access to data insights for real people and enable enterprises to build their own path towards enterprise AI. The company has grown exponentially since, now serving hundreds of customers across the globe including Schlumberger, GE Aviation, Sephora, Unilever, BNP Paribas, Premera Blue Cross, and Kuka. Dataiku currently employs more than 450 people between offices in New York, Paris, London, Munich, Sydney, and Singapore.

Dataiku is one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, supporting agility in organizations’ data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale. Hundreds of companies use Dataiku to underpin their essential business operations and ensure they stay relevant in a changing world, including models driving fraud detection, customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and much more. Dataiku is built for companies looking to democratize AI across their organization, bringing agility and preparedness to the business through the use of data by everyone from analysts to data scientists.