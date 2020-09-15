Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Addition of Synergy Realty Group to its Global Brokerage Franchise Network

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that Colorado Springs-based Synergy Realty Group has joined its network. The independent real estate office will add one office and fifty agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group.

Charles D’Alessio, CEO of Synergy Realty Group said, “Working with a brand as prestigious as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices made a lot of sense when it comes to the library of resources and support that they provided. We wanted to be aligned with a company that has great integrity and supports its network members at the highest level. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a history of sustaining growth and responsibility while at the same time setting expectations of excellence.”

Charles continued with, “Obviously, the halo effect of the Berkshire Hathaway name and history was very attractive. Because the company is well known and operated from a position of strength in all of its company and business sectors, we knew it would be a great fit for us.”

Synergy Realty Group is known for experienced and hardworking agents who are well respected by other agencies in the Pikes Peak region. Synergy Realty Group agents are cooperative and supportive, understanding their business as more than a transaction. It’s about building a relationship with everyone at each stage in the process.

The Pikes Peak region is seeing significant growth and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group will be an integral part in that growth in the community.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group is a welcome addition to our network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Charles D’Alessio embodies a vision that focuses heavily on the relationships being built between clients and agents for success beyond the initial sale.”

With their brand transition, Synergy Realty Group agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also extended a warm welcome to the company. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond real estate sales that is a wonderful example of our mission to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives.”

Synergy Realty Group is heavily involved in the community they serve at many levels. Particularly, with the Griffith Center that has been instrumental in raising funds and needed supplies for education and day to day living for the foster children in that program. The organization has also been large financial donors to Wounded Warrior Foundation, Pikes Peak Humane Society and Springs Rescue Mission.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group began in 2004 but became an independent brokerage in 2011. As the #2 ranked independent brokerage immediately upon its beginning, Synergy has been known for having agents that work with a servant’s heart and utilize their experience in the best ways. Their unique model includes a supportive broker and staff to ensure agents have a great experience and can service their clients in the most professional way. Visit https://www.synergyrealtygroup.net/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.