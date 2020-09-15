Guardian External Workforce from AlertEnterprise Inc. Now Available for Purchase on SAP® App Center

Guardian External Workforce makes security, safety and privacy part of your contingent worker hire-to-retire journey. Automate, streamline and secure external workforce physical identity and workspace access for onboarding, offboarding, job site location changes, training validation scenarios and more. Guardian External Workforce ensures proactive compliance with built-in security, safety and data privacy regulations including GDPR, enhancing productivity and experience.

Companies can manage and track individual contingent worker profiles across multiple Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) and work sites, automating physical access for onboarding, transfers, job changes, training and certification validation, and off-boarding tasks. (Photo: Business Wire)

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertEnterprise Inc. today announced that its Guardian External Workforce is now available for online purchase on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Guardian External Workforce makes security, safety and privacy an integral part of the contingent worker hire-to-retire journey. The platform leverages integration with SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management to automate and streamline physical identity and workspace access delivering 360 degrees of visibility and integrated worker access management.

“In this time of unprecedented change, the modern workforce is experiencing a seismic shift as organizations increasingly need the flexibility to deploy contingent workers anywhere, at any time,” said Jasvir Gill, CEO of AlertEnterprise. “Guardian External Workforce helps businesses enforce security, safety and privacy for their contingent workers without compromising experience and productivity.”

External workers with physical access to high-security and sensitive areas may pose substantial risk to the enterprise as well as to security and safety compliance if not fully integrated into a physical identity and access management (PIAM) strategy. The cloud-based Guardian External Workforce platform unifies the contingent worker identity lifecycle process across the entire enterprise, closing security gaps. Companies can manage and track individual contingent worker profiles across multiple Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) and work sites, automating physical access for onboarding, transfers, job changes, training and certification validation, and off-boarding tasks.

In addition, available COVID-19 health and safety access governance and intelligence modules help the external workforce re-enter physical locations safely, using self-attestation tools, enhanced analytics and contact tracing features to minimize risks.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

AlertEnterprise is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it Security Convergence. And we develop game-changing Security Convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, Security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and Physical Security environments. To learn more about AlertEnterprise, please visit https://alertenterprise.com.

