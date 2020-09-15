8x8 Announces Strategic VAR Channel Partnership with Spectrotel to Help Organizations Transform the Digital Workplace with Cloud Communications

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Spectrotel, Inc., a leading national next generation aggregator and managed services provider, has joined the 8x8 Open Channel Program as a strategic value added reseller (VAR) partner. Spectrotel is now offering the 8x8 Open Communications Platform™, which uniquely combines cloud voice, team chat, video meetings, and contact center in a single solution, to partners and customers across the US.

“Our mission is to bring real choice and expertise to our customers and channel partners by aligning with best-in-breed technology partners. 8x8 is a leader and highly regarded in the channel, offering the best technology stack in the industry,” said Ross Artale, President and COO at Spectrotel. “We are excited to add 8x8 enterprise communications to our portfolio as it aligns with the suite of integrated infrastructure solutions and services we offer. The partnership will allow our business partners and customers to simplify their digital transformation efforts, ensure business resilience and enhance customer experience.”

Spectrotel has added 8x8’s award-winning solutions, including 8x8 cloud communications and video collaboration, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, and 8x8 Contact Center, to its product portfolio. As one of the fastest growing and successful integrated solutions providers, it is now uniquely positioned to help identify and tailor the right 8x8 solution, and combine it with Spectrotel’s unparalleled suite of services to meet the ever-changing and growing technological demands of today’s businesses.

“Our channel-first global growth strategy is being driven by the successes we are achieving with the largest and fastest-growing partners in the industry. By providing best-in-class solutions and services, Spectrotel has earned a well-earned reputation for building strong and trusted long-term relationships with partners and customers,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “As a key partner in the 8x8 Open Channel Program with significant customer relationships and expertise, we look forward to working with them to enable businesses and organizations to move away from legacy, on-premises systems, and transition to an operate-from-anywhere digital workplace using cloud communications.”

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, have the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-gloved marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demos and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform uniquely brings together the essential enterprise communications elements required for the digital workplace, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale. For more information, visit the 8x8 Open Communications Platform.

About Spectrotel, Inc.

For 20 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, personalized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.