Diversity Resources Group LLC Teams with RK Mission Critical, LLC

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversity Resources Group LLC, (DRG), one of the most successful US-based modular contractors, announced today the company has signed a teaming agreement with RK Mission Critical, LLC to provide a full range of off-site manufactured and construction support solutions.

The agreement between DRG and RKMC brings two of the industry’s most experienced and knowledgeable companies together to design, manufacturer and deploy off-site manufactured and off-site construction solutions on a global basis. As the largest African American-owned modular solutions provider in the US, DRG specializes in providing turnkey wood and steel frame modular building solutions for government and private entities. RKMC provides DRG the ability to scale and to deliver capacity to all the markets the team serves including data, telecom, power, healthcare, disaster relief and others. “We are excited to partner with a world class manufacturer that mirrors our commitment to quality,” said Wayne T. Lawrence, DRG President and CEO. DRG and RKMC are in the process of pursuing a formal mentor protégé relationship.

About Diversity Resources Group, LLC

Diversity Resources Group (DRG) is the largest African American-owned modular company in the nation. Founded by Wayne T. Lawrence, the former co-founder of the highly successful Warrior Group. DRG is a nationally certified MBE and SBA approved small business that specializes in providing turnkey modular building solutions for government and private entities. Our team brings over 100 years of combined site and modular construction experience, specializing in design services, site construction services, project management, quality control, and safety for permanent and temporary modular facilities of all types and sizes utilizing wood or steel frame construction.

About RK Mission Critical, LLC

RK Mission Critical, LLC, a business unit of RK, is a leading provider of fully-customizable off-site manufacturing solutions for the mission critical, data, telecom, power and disaster relief markets. RK Mission Critical implements a range of off-site manufacturing strategies for its customers ranging from the simplest single discipline prefabrication to the most complex fully integrated multi-disciplined data center facility. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, RK Mission Critical has deep relationships with many blue-chip customers, including some of the nation’s leading data, telecom, power, equipment manufacturers and end-users.