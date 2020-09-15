Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Strategic Alliance with Tanium

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that CRA has formed a strategic alliance with Tanium, a leading provider of unified endpoint management and security. The alliance will bring together the deep technical information security expertise, threat intelligence and consulting practices of CRA’s Forensic Services Practice with massively scalable endpoint visibility and management from Tanium to help companies around the world address the challenges of securing and managing largely remote workforces.

The rapid shift to a work-from-home culture has exposed critical IT gaps, such as unmanaged computers and servers, and pitfalls in information security hygiene. According to research released by Tanium in July, 98 percent of CIOs and CISOs reported increased security challenges in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ninety percent of respondents also reported an increase in the number of malicious cyberattacks.

“Information security vulnerabilities and missing critical patches continue to be one of the leading concerns for boards, GCs and CEOs,” said CRA Forensic Services Vice President Aniket Bhardwaj. “CRA consultants have been working closely with Tanium for years to address these challenges, as well as mitigate and detect threats and attacks. Through this strategic alliance, we’re now combining CRA’s incident response, threat detection, and cybersecurity consulting capabilities with the scalability of Tanium in new ways to rapidly address key information security challenges associated with remote work.”

Tanium provides unified endpoint management and security built for the world's most demanding IT environments, including all six branches of the US armed forces and nearly half of the Fortune 100. The company’s innovative approach decentralizes data collection, aggregation and distribution down to the endpoint, dramatically reducing direct client-to-server communications to deliver transformational scale, speed, and reliability. CRA uses Tanium across multiple proactive and reactive solution areas, including Cyber Incident Response, Compromise Discovery Assessments, Managed Security Hygiene (MSH), Managed Detection & Response (MDR), and strategic information security consulting.

“Our combined team can help GCs assess and address regulatory compliance, legal risk, and disclosures to investors and creditors,” said Kristofer Swanson, CRA’s Forensic Services Practice Leader. “In the current environment, cyber criminals are increasingly brazen, and the risk of employee data security theft and non-compliance has never been higher. We help bridge the gap between legal, information security, and the business, thereby helping to unleash the full power of the organization.”

“This strategic alliance brings together expert consulting services with an endpoint management and security solution that’s purpose-built to scale to the needs of the types of leading organizations CRA serves,” said Tom Hermann, VP, Strategic Alliances at Tanium. “CRA has long been trusted by Tanium customers for their deep domain expertise, and we look forward to building on our alliance in the months to come.”

CRA’s Forensic Services Practice

CRA’s Forensic Services Practice was recently honored in the National Law Journal’s “Best of 2020” for being one of the top three Forensic Accounting Providers in the country, and by Global Investigations Review as one of ten forensic practices from around the world for handling sophisticated investigations. The Practice – including our state-of-the art digital forensics, eDiscovery and cyber incident response labs – has been certified under International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 requirements as part of our industry-leading commitment to our clients and their information security.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

