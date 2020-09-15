TempusDirect Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Increase Efficiency of Adjusters

TEMPE, Ariz., & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TempusDirect, LLC, a leading provider of medical cost containment solutions for the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance market, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that TempusDirect has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

TempusDirect focuses on cost management solutions for the P&C industry, specifically for bodily injury medical bills where medical providers are paid directly by P&C payers. Leveraging its medical expertise and proprietary database, TempusDirect verifies and negotiates discounts on claimant medical bills with healthcare providers on behalf of insurers, allowing adjusters to remain focused on the claimant.

“We partner with patients, healthcare providers, and insurers in a collaborative way that builds strong relationships and a more streamlined reimbursement process for everyone involved,” said Josh Dickerson, chief operating officer, TempusDirect. “We are delighted to now also partner with Guidewire to continue to streamline the process for our shared customers. This new alliance will increase the efficiency of adjusters twofold, by combining the efficiencies offered by our solutions and the efficiencies provided by an integration with Guidewire.”

“We would like to welcome TempusDirect to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Together, Guidewire and TempusDirect will put TempusDirect’s cost containment tools directly into the hands of the adjuster in ClaimCenter. By doing this, we aim to increase their efficiency and productivity, while allowing them to concentrate on the claimant and their needs.”

About Tempus Innovations

Tempus Innovations is a privately-owned cost management solutions company serving the P&C industry. Tempus creates unique products to solve indemnity and expense challenges in auto and workers’ compensation. Tempus solutions are pragmatic and consensual, providing value to the patient, provider and payer. Tempus maintains best in industry ranking for each solution based on superior service, outcomes and workflow. Tempus’ competitive advantage is the ability to consistently create new and sustainable solutions based on a passionate commitment to the Tempus Promise to always listen, innovate and serve with a sense of urgency. To learn more, please visit us at http://tempusinnovates.com/ or call (480) 347-1193.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

