H Code, TRUth, & MarketVision Partner to Raise Awareness of Health Issues Impacting Multicultural Communities

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, TRUth, and MarketVision today announce their partnership to reach multicultural audiences and increase awareness of issues directly impacting these communities through integrated marketing campaigns. The partnership will initially support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Hear Her campaign, which aims to drive awareness of serious pregnancy-related complications and their warning signs in an effort to reduce pregnancy-related deaths. Given the significant racial disparities in pregnancy-related complications and deaths in the United States, the three partners will support the campaign’s initiative for outreach to Black and Latinx women across digital channels.

Launched in August by the CDC, Hear Her is a national campaign that brings attention to pregnancy-related deaths and raises awareness of urgent maternal warning signs that can lead to complications. In addition, the campaign also encourages women’s partners, friends, family, and healthcare providers to listen to their concerns and engage in important conversations with them.

“It has become even more apparent in recent months that women in minority communities are in dire need of support. We are honored to work with TRUth and MarketVision and collectively help the CDC in accomplishing their goal of raising awareness on this critical issue,” says Gerry Ramirez, VP of Client Services of H Code.

Together H Code, TRUth, and MarketVision will create digital content to reach impacted audiences in an effort to speak to them directly and increase awareness about maternal mortality and morbidity.

“This campaign addresses an urgent need within multicultural communities. TRUth looks forward to taking action alongside our partners and creating an integrated marketing strategy that will effectively serve pregnant and postpartum women,” says Yousef Kattan, President and CEO at TRUth.

“We are living in a time when communication has never been more important and sharing these potentially life-saving messages digitally will not only build on the CDC’s work on maternal mortality, but also ensure vital information and resources are available to the multicultural communities and the women that need it most,” adds Alice Ovadia, VP of Brand Media at TRUth.

The Hear Her campaign is one of many strategies that CDC, other federal partners, and numerous organizations around the country are working on to prevent maternal mortality. For more information about the CDC’s work on maternal mortality, visit https://www.cdc.gov/reproductivehealth/maternal-mortality/index.html. To learn more about the Hear Her campaign, visit www.cdc.gov/HearHer.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the largest Latinx digital media company in the U.S. Ranked #1 in Latinx digital reach, H Code influences at scale through digital and integrated campaigns, strategically bringing together targetable data, exclusive inventory, impactful creative, branded content, and more. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from the largest Latinx digital panel and influencer network, H Code delivers impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence Latinx audiences with unmatched authenticity.

About TRUth

For more than 10 years, TRUth (formerly known as TruMC), has been helping brands establish meaningful connections with their consumers by creating customized strategies and media plans. With heavy investments into TRUth’s brain center, the agency has built an intelligence center that houses hands to keys attribution insights and modeling, as well as, real time consumer segmentation and insights. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, TRUth is an end-to-end marketing solution leading agency offering strategic planning, research, media planning and buying, traditional and digital including OOH, and experiential services. Clients include Total Wine and More, Remitly, Pollo Campero, CDC, Wrangler, Famsa, Boston’s Pizza, and Pepsi, among others.

To learn more about TRUth and their services, visit https://truad.com

About MarketVision

MarketVision is a Culture. Inspired. Marketing® firm that taps into culture to understand the values and beliefs that influence behavior, enabling us to connect with what matters most to people and to create communication platforms based on shared experience. Yvonne “Bonnie” Garcia established MarketVision in 1998 after 15 years directing Latino marketing initiatives at The Coca-Cola Company and Stroh Brewery. In 2008, she joined forces with Luis Garcia, founder of integrated marketing agency Garcia 360°. MarketVision has utilized the Design Thinking process to create marketing and behavior-change experiences and solutions for clients ranging from leading corporate brands, to government agencies, to nonprofit organizations. We have collaborated with the CDC on campaigns related to childhood obesity, HIV/AIDs, Zika emergency response and maternal mortality. For more information about our experience in healthcare, CPG/beverage, financial services and other categories, visit the MarketVision website or call 210- 222-1933.