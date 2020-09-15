V-Square Quantitative Management Becomes Signatory to the UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--V-Square Quantitative Management LLC (V-Square) announced today (Tuesday, September 15, 2020) that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, joining the world’s leading network of investors committed to work towards implementing ESG considerations in investment processes.

Headquartered in Chicago, V-Square is a global asset management firm with sustainability at its core. Their unique approach to sustainability takes a long-term view and seeks to be to a new vector of change in the way they generate investment returns for investors. They apply a focused approach to sustainability, narrowing down the scope to financially relevant ESG signals centered around materiality, climate change, human capital & technology, and governance. Advocacy for V-Square means playing an active role to advance standards, learning from peers and driving change in the asset management industry. V-Square serves on a few PRI working groups and committees.

The PRI is an international global network of asset managers, owners and service providers working together to put responsible investment into practice. The principles, which are voluntary, aim to provide a framework for integrating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into investment decision-making and ownership practices.

Founder, President and CEO Mamadou-Abou Sarr said: “The integration of material sustainable investment factors in portfolios should be intentional, as opposed to accidental. Sustainability is woven into every fiber of our organization because we believe that this approach can lead to superior risk-adjusted returns and make investments work harder on a set of ESG metrics.”

PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds said: “As an asset manager with an existing focus on sustainability working across asset classes, we are pleased to welcome V-Square to the PRI and look forward to working with the team.”

The Principles for Responsible Investments, voluntary and aspirational, aim to further understanding of the implications of sustainable investing and support signatories to incorporate ESG issues into their decision making and ownership practices.

The six key principles are:

We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes. We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices. We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest. We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry. We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles. We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles.

About V-Square Quantitative Management

V-Square's mission is to be a new vector of change in the way we generate investment returns for investors in alternative asset classes, core equity and fixed income by creating "Better Value for Longer" #BVFL. For additional information, please visit www.vsqm.com.

