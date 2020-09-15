Copyright Clearance Center and EL Education Make it Easy for Schools to License Trade Book Content During Pandemic

DANVERS, Mass. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, in coordination with participating publishers, is providing US schools and districts that have adopted the EL Education Language Arts Curriculum the ability to easily obtain permission to use grade level texts for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many schools across the country have moved to hybrid or distance learning. Since closing their doors in the spring, students lost access to schoolbooks. Those that have purchased classroom copies of the supporting texts for the EL Education Language Arts Curriculum have asked for a way to provide teachers and students with permission to reuse those texts. Without an easy licensing service, it would be inefficient for school districts to purchase, distribute and recover potentially thousands of additional copies of the required works for those students without access to e-book editions. As a consequence, schools are seeking permission to photocopy or scan the texts in the EL Education Language Arts Curriculum to permit easy access and distribution.

CCC, EL Education and participating publishers have combined permissions into a single-source license covering the reuse of all participating texts as part of EL Education’s K-8 Language Arts Curriculum. Participating publishers include Boyds Mills & Kane, a division of Astra Publishing House; Holiday House Publishing, Inc.; Kids Can Press; Prestwick House, Inc. and more.

EL Education offers a full Open Education Resource (OER) curriculum for K-8 classrooms reaching nearly 500,000 students. EL Education’s curriculum is built around authentic, high quality texts that give students the opportunity to dig deeply into academic topics and help them make connections between their academic learning and the real world. Access to texts is fundamental to the success of the curriculum and for student learning.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need for schools and districts to give students flexible access to books and other course content,” said Emily Sheahan, Vice President & Managing Director, CCC. “With so many schools offering a hybrid in-school/at-home model or an all-online program, we’re pleased to partner with EL Education for flexible, cost-effective licensing solutions that help ensure students have access to high-quality texts.”

“COVID-19 has increased the need to simplify online access to book content for both students and teachers as we all face a 2020-2021 school year with so many uncertainties,” said Scott Hartl, President and CEO, EL Education. “By collaborating with CCC and leading publishers, we can empower educators to continue the joyful learning that comes with our curriculum and the books that it relies on – regardless of whether students are back in the classroom or learning from home.”

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiary RightsDirect, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

ABOUT EL EDUCATION

EL Education is a leading K-12 nonprofit empowering teachers to transform schools in diverse communities across America. For more than 25 years, EL Education has brought to life a three-dimensional vision of student achievement that includes mastery of knowledge and skills, character, and high-quality student work. By promoting active classrooms that are alive with discovery, problem-solving, challenge, and collaboration, EL Education’s curriculum inspires teachers to fulfill their highest aspirations and motivates students to achieve more than they think possible.