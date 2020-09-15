Dressbarn Partners With Happy Returns To “Restore” In-Person Returns For Shoppers Of The Well-Known Brand

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Happy Returns today announced a partnership to provide returns software and reverse logistics for Dressbarn, the 58-year-old women’s apparel retailer that relaunched in January. Happy Returns powers the returns portal on Dressbarn’s website and enables Dressbarn shoppers to buy online and drop-off returns in person at Happy Returns’ nationwide network of physical Return Bars. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Happy Returns announced modifications to its in-person drop-off service in June, which allow businesses like Dressbarn to continue to serve customers while remaining contact-free for returns.

In terms of user functionality, Dressbarn shoppers receive a QR code to enable box-, label-, and contact-free returns for an immediate refund or exchange. In the first 30 days since launch, over 75% of Dressbarn shoppers have opted to drop off returns in-person rather than enduring the hassle and wait of returning via USPS. Dressbarn shopper feedback on the return experience has been overwhelmingly positive, earning a Net Promoter Score of 90 for the ease, speed, and safety of the service.

“Happy Returns is a natural fit for our ecommerce-first strategy,” said Dressbarn CEO, Shayan Zadeh. “Having enjoyed our physical stores for decades, our shoppers are accustomed to the convenience of in-person returns. To meet these customer expectations while also growing our online presence, Happy Returns’ network provides Dressbarn shoppers with the accessibility of a physical drop-off location while still maintaining a contactless experience.”

Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) acquired Dressbarn’s IP in late 2019. Since then, REV has continued to acquire a portfolio of omni-channel retailers, including Modell’s, Pier 1 Imports, Linens n’ Things, Franklin Mint, and The Book People. The company is reinventing these brands as digital, ecommerce platforms to service the modern shopper.

“Dressbarn has been a leader in women’s apparel for decades, and we’re thrilled to support the next evolution of their business,” said David Sobie, CEO and Co-Founder of Happy Returns.

Happy Returns began re-opening its Return Bar network in May and now counts over 500 drop-off locations in 150 metro areas nationwide. Up-to-date information on which locations in Happy Returns’ Return Bar network are open is here.

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns’ software and reverse logistics are the industry’s only comprehensive returns solution. Its Return Bar network of over 700 Return Bars nationwide allow shoppers to easily return or exchange without printing or packaging in under 60 seconds and receive refunds immediately. All items bulk-ship inside eco-friendly, reusable boxes—leveraging low carrier rates and aggregated shipping for economies of scale—to Happy Returns’ regional Return Hubs, where they are sorted, processed, and dispositioned.

Retailers using Happy Returns’ full offering average 20% cost savings, a 94 NPS, 50% program adoption, and up to 2X higher exchange rates. Happy Returns guarantees 10% savings in the first year. Happy Returns is based in Los Angeles, California. Its investors include PayPal, USVP, and Upfront Ventures. For more information, visit www.happyreturns.com.

About Dressbarn

Founded in 1962, Dressbarn is a modern retailer offering an assortment of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories for every day and occasion. Since the relaunch on its ecommerce platform in January 2020, Dressbarn has seen tremendous success using Retail Ecommerce Venture’s (REV’s) proprietary leadership and digital expertise. As the company expands its customer base to include younger and more mobile-centric customers, its brand has continued to rebuild and thrive, meeting the needs of modern women and offering options that have surpassed just dressing for work. For more information, visit www.dressbarn.com.

About Retail Ecommerce Ventures

REV was founded by Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez in 2019 as a means for giving life to businesses that struggled to succeed in the age of ecommerce. Responsible for brands and products that have generated more than $1 Billion in sales, including a $298 Million exit for Mehr’s Zoosk, the two have set their sights on acquiring distressed retail brands with global renown. With unrivaled experience in digital marketing and advertising, Lopez and Mehr have created thriving online stores where physical-first operations previously failed.