Alogent and DeepTarget Partner to Provide User-Specific Digital Engagements and Personalized Financial Consumer Stories for Banks and Credit Unions

MADISON, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for banks and credit unions, today announced that they are partnering with Alogent, a global software leader in end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking and loan origination solutions. This partnership enables users of Alogent’s digital and mobile banking platform, NXT, to leverage DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), allowing financial institutions to engage their customers and/or members throughout their connected digital ecosystem with personalized messaging.

Need-matching offers, financial fitness and wellness coaching, and community information are a few examples of what consumers seek today more than ever. Alogent’s end-to-end platform focuses on user experience and in-journey consumer exploration across native and web applications, and will now offer discoverable AI-powered financial stories with DeepTarget’s patent-pending 3D StoryTeller™. In addition to intrinsic predictive targeting, the DeepTarget DXP can also use Alogent’s rich data analytics and visualization platform, AWARE, for relevancy-at-scale engagements based on trends and user behavior.

“NXT is focused on user experiences (UX) and offers easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces that enable full-featured interactions and cross-platform consistency,” said Dede Wakefied, CEO of Alogent. “This partnership enables us to address our common, fundamental goal of providing digital experiences that mimic in-branch interactions, and to provide leapfrog-type innovation that increases institutional loyality through increased engagement and relevant marketing campaigns.”

“With Alogent’s innovative NXT platform and open integration capability, there was an immediate synergy for this partnership,” said Jill Homan, president of DeepTarget. “The combination of our AI-powered engagement technology, with Alogent’s single platform, uniform UX, and device-agnostic approach across native and web-based apps just makes so much sense. Plus, it is refreshing to see Alogent’s focus on rapid implementation of their flexible and open NXT platform and the emphasis they are putting on cross-ecosystem consistent and relevant engagements.”

Learn more about delivering personalized digital banking experiences at a webinar on October 1. Register here: bit.ly/Alogent-DeepTarget-Webinar

About Alogent

Alogent is the market leader in providing banks and credit unions with deposit automation, item processing, enterprise information management, loan origination, and digital banking solutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction “ecosystem” - from capturing and digitizing transaction data like checks and loan documents, to automating entire transaction workflows and removing manual processes, to making information available whenever and wherever it is needed. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.