21 SEEDS Signs National Alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a national distribution agreement with 21 SEEDS, an all-natural, real fruit infused tequila company. The female-led business, whose slogan is #girlscalltheshots, has carved out a unique space in a traditionally dominated male tequila industry by creating healthy, no fuss cocktails attractive to women through the spirit's flavor forward fruit profiles. The brand has three signature infusions – Grapefruit Hibiscus, Cucumber Jalapeno, and Valencia Orange – all lower ABV, gluten-free, non-GMO, and ideal for better-for-you cocktails with no sacrifice on taste.

Founded by Kat Hantas, Nicole Emanuel, and Sarika Singh, 21 SEEDS has already gained traction among consumers, celebrities, and social media influencers, based on its award-winning, premium taste cultivated from a proprietary blend of agaves from the lowland and highland regions of Jalisco and lack of high fructose corn syrup found in most flavored spirits. The tequila is crafted from a super-smooth Blanco base, produced by a female-owned and predominantly female-staffed distillery. Out of the gate, the company's infused tequilas have garnered attention and recognition with Valencia Orange awarded Best of Show, Double Gold at WSWA in 2019, Cucumber Jalapeno awarded 90 Points for Best in Category at the Beverage Tasting Institute in 2019, and with Grapefruit Hibiscus taking the Gold Award at WSWA in 2019.

“With a great back story, excellent product, and now Southern Glazer’s as its distributor, 21 SEEDS is well positioned for expanded commercial success across the U.S.,” commented Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President, Supplier Management and Business Development for Southern Glazer’s. “Our national scale, unmatched route-to-market capabilities, and industry-leading Proof™ e-commerce platform will enable our sales teams to capitalize on the significant buzz and early retail adoption to help further accelerate growth for the 21 SEEDS portfolio of unique tequilas.”

“Currently 80 percent of consumer purchasing decisions and 70 percent of all alcohol buying decisions are being made by women, therefore it’s critically important to Southern Glazer’s that we have both female-owned brands and brands that appeal to female consumers in our portfolio,” added Jennifer Chaplin Tolkin, Vice President, Supplier Management and Business Development for Southern Glazer’s. “Between the growth of the tequila category, consumer interest in wellness, and the popularity of simple cocktails with fresh ingredients, the trends are aligned to support 21 SEEDS as they aim to bring more women into the category. We are thrilled to provide a strong national platform for the brand and to have Kat, Nicole and Sarika join the ranks of other successful female-owned spirits brands that we are proud to distribute and sell.”

“I didn’t come from a spirits background,” explained co-founder and CEO, Kat Hantas. “I created 21 SEEDS out of necessity, because my doctor suggested a switch from wine to tequila for health reasons, but there was nothing in the category that tasted great and was as easy to drink as wine. 21 SEEDS is the perfect solution for home use because it’s easy to use and makes delicious, better-for-you cocktails. Southern Glazer’s saw the tremendous opportunity that we have to bring this brand to market as an elevated alternative to RTDs or an easier, better-for-you option than sweet, complicated cocktails, and we are thrilled to have such an incredible distribution partner.”

“The addition of 21 SEEDS into our distribution portfolio reinforces our ongoing commitment to expand support of female- and minority-owned wine and spirits suppliers,” commented Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Southern Glazer’s. “We look forward to working with the team at 21 SEEDS to drive mutual success for both of our organizations.”

About 21 SEEDS

Founded by two sisters and one friend in San Francisco, 21 SEEDS is an all-natural, real fruit infused tequila with three variants (Valencia Orange, Cucumber Jalapeno and Grapefruit Hibiscus) that is as delicious and easy to drink as a glass of wine. To learn more visit www.21seeds.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.