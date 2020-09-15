Guardian Pharmacy Services Expands Into Ohio Through Partnership with Mullaney’s

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest long-term care (LTC) pharmacy companies, announced that Mullaney’s, a leading independent pharmacy based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is joining the Guardian family. Mullaney’s has been serving the Greater Cincinnati community for more than 80 years through LTC, retail, compounding and medical equipment and supply operations. This partnership continues to grow Guardian’s Midwest footprint and marks its first venture into Ohio.

With five locations, Mullaney’s serves residents in assisted living, skilled nursing, behavioral health and at-home patient care throughout southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Tom Mullaney, RPh, president and co-owner of Mullaney’s, will remain in his current role serving all locations. In addition, all 60 Mullaney’s staff will continue their employment, and the company expects to hire additional staff as it grows in this new partnership.

“Since 1936, our family has worked tirelessly to fulfil the healthcare needs of those living in Cincinnati and the surrounding areas,” said Tom Mullaney, a third-generation pharmacist. “We have built a pharmacy synonymous with high-touch customer service, and by joining Guardian, we can continue that legacy and expand our operations and services to meet the needs of additional residents.”

As part of the Guardian Pharmacy Services family, Mullaney’s will benefit from the company’s local-autonomy business model. This industry-unique model ensures that the local team can focus on customer service to meet the specialized needs of its communities and residents, while Guardian’s Corporate Support Team assists with the many complex behind-the-scenes business functions, including data analytics, HR, IT, payor relations, national sales and more.

“Entering the Ohio market has been a top priority for our company, but it was important that we found the best partner,” said Fred Burke, CEO and cofounder of Guardian Pharmacy Services. “Tom is a like-minded entrepreneur who shares our passion for customer service and pharmacy excellence. Tom typifies – not just being the best provider, but a true partner – to the communities and residents he serves. We are thrilled to welcome the entire team to our Guardian family.”

Founded in 2004, Guardian Pharmacy Services has 38 locations throughout 27 states. For more information, visit guardianpharmacy.net.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is one of the nation’s largest long-term care pharmacy companies. Guardian’s pharmacies provide outstanding client service to senior housing communities including assisted living, skilled nursing, behavioral health and other long-term care facilities. www.guardianpharmacy.net.