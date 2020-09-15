Paris Baguette Advances West Coast Presence With Two New Franchise Deals in California

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café chain known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries and breads, announces its strengthened presence on the West Coast with the signing of two new franchise deals in Brea and West Covina, California. With over 10 years of success in the United States, this agreement will mark the brand’s 20th and 21st locations, respectively, in the Los Angeles area.

“The Paris Baguette name is well known in California and we are looking forward to continuing our presence in the community with two new locations in Brea and West Covina,” says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “As we continue to grow in California, we are thrilled to know that the community appreciates our wide variety of menu options, including our sandwiches, salads and specialty cakes, as well as our flexible take-out and catering options.”

As the pandemic continues, the restaurant industry is trending more towards fast casual and quick service restaurants with affordable menu items, particularly those that provide patrons with take-out and to-go menu options. Paris Baguette has not halted its franchise sales expansion plans. In addition to these new locations in Los Angeles, the brand recently announced signed franchise deals in Portland, OR, Raleigh, NC and Little Neck, NY.

In maintaining growth in the LA area, Paris Baguette continues its trajectory towards becoming a major franchise concept in the United States. The most compelling selling points for franchise partners include strong average annual sales, proprietary recipes and an engaged leadership team. For more information, visit www.parisbaguettefamily.com.

About Paris Baguette:

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.