Paris Baguette Continues US Expansion with Signed Franchise Agreement in Raleigh

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café chain known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries and breads, announces its strengthened presence on the East Coast with the signing of a franchise deal in Raleigh. With over 10 years of success in the United States, this will be Paris Baguette’s first location in the state of North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to expand the Paris Baguette footprint to the RTP,” says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “We offer more than 70 years of baking experience and we are looking forward to providing the Raleigh community with a wide variety of our menu options, such as our chef-driven sandwiches and salads and our assortment of delicious pastries and cakes. We are confident that this concept will deliver a vibrant atmosphere and resonate well with Raleigh’s diverse population due to its access to top universities and businesses, as well as international communities.”

With over 10 years of success in the United States, this agreement marks the concept’s first location in North Carolina and the third location in the Southeast. Though the pandemic continues, Paris Baguette has not halted its expansion plans with recently signed franchise deals in Portland, OR, Los Angeles, CA and Little Neck, NY.

In targeting North Carolina, Paris Baguette strengthens its presence as a major franchise concept in the United States. The most compelling selling points for franchise partners include strong average annual sales, proprietary recipes and an engaged leadership team. For more information, visit www.parisbaguettefamily.com.

About Paris Baguette:

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.