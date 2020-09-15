International Pharmaceutical Development Consortium to Partner With PharmaJet for Delivery of COVID-19 DNA Vaccine, GX-19

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that its Stratis® Needle-free Injection System will be used to deliver a novel DNA vaccine against COVID-19 (GX-19) which is being developed by an international consortium led by Genexine, a leading biotherapeutics company headquartered in South Korea. The consortium also includes the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Binex, GenNBio, Korea Advanced Institute for Science and Technology, and Pohang University of Science and Technology.

Genexine’s GX-19 vaccine was approved for a Phase I/IIa trial in June by South Korea’s MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety). The clinical trial of GX-19, the first human study of a COVID-19 preventive vaccine in Korea, is underway and is assessing the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity in sixty healthy adults aged 19-50 years in Phase 1, and will further expand to enroll an additional 150 people in Phase IIa, to be conducted in Korea this fall.

Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet, Inc., said, “ We have been working with Genexine for several years in their development of DNA vaccines for human applications and are pleased that this work is now focused on development of a vaccine to fight COVID-19. The accurate and consistent delivery of PharmaJet’s needle-free technology provides the platform to get vaccines directly into the cells to help to maximize target gene expression in the human body.”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet’s mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free injection systems as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free systems are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections.

About Genexine

Genexine is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapeutics and next generation novel long-acting biologics. Their goal is to bring medicines to patients that will transform their lives. For more information, visit www.genexine.com.