Newegg Expands B2B Offering with Kimberly-Clark Professional Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced its collaboration with Kimberly-Clark Professional, which offers one of the industry’s most extensive catalogs of cleaning and janitorial supplies to businesses around the globe. NeweggBusiness – Newegg’s business-to-business (B2B) operation that supplies products to thousands of businesses and other institutional customers – has created a brand-specific storefront for Kimberly-Clark Professional brands Scott®, Kleenex®, WypAll®, KleenGuard™, Cottonelle®, and Kimtech™.

“While our corporate customers often turn to NeweggBusiness to serve their technology needs, our B2B offering encompasses much more than just tech,” said Greg Fischer, Newegg’s Vice President of Business Development. “Strengthening our partnership with Kimberly-Clark Professional is significant in that our business customers can rely on us for all their critical needs, from IT infrastructure to their cleaning supplies and other daily essentials to help maintain a clean, productive workplace.”

In the wake of COVID-19, now more than ever, businesses strive to maintain a clean environment for their customers and employees. Cleaning products and other janitorial supplies are integral to that effort as businesses prioritize workplace cleanliness and worker hygiene. The Kimberly-Clark Professional storefront on NeweggBusiness.com is a one-stop shop for businesses to source all their cleaning and janitorial supplies.

For more information and to shop the NeweggBusiness Kimberly-Clark Professional storefront, visit http://www.neweggbusiness.com/kcprofessional.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com.