Riversand and Wunderman Thompson Commerce Partner to Deliver Cloud-Native Data Management Solutions in Europe

HOUSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, and Wunderman Thompson Commerce, the leading global digital agency in commerce, announced today their alliance to help organizations deliver winning commerce capabilities across all digital touchpoints, including third-party marketplaces such as Amazon, online retail, direct to consumer (D2C) and social media.

This partnership enables Wunderman Thompson Commerce to jointly offer consulting and system integration services with Riversand’s market-leading MDM software. Riversand’s customers will benefit from Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s integrated consulting and implementation skills.

“Collaborating with Riversand offers retailers, CPGs, and healthcare/pharmaceutical companies a forward-thinking and comprehensive cloud-native software, teamed with our proven record in successful implementation delivery,” said Nils Kijkuit, director of Marketing and Sales EMEA at Wunderman Thompson Commerce.

As companies transform their digital strategy and move to the cloud to improve the customer experience, implementing a robust system with quality data is the foundation for all eCommerce strategies. Wunderman Thompson Commerce has invested in building and training a number of business and technology consultants to deliver Riversand’s MDM and PIM software solutions efficiently in DACH, Benelux and the UK.

“Wunderman Thompson Commerce offers deep knowledge of MDM and PIM strategy, solution design, integration and implementation to help businesses improve their customer experience, product data, operational processes and profitability. We look forward to working together to optimize our customers’ eCommerce strategies,” said Ben Rund, vice president of Business Development in Europe at Riversand.

About Wunderman Thompson Commerce

Wunderman Thompson Commerce is a global eCommerce consultancy of 1500+ commerce experts across more than 20 offices, united in helping clients win through eCommerce.

We define and deliver digital growth for ambitious brands, retailers and manufacturers. The cornerstone is inspiration – and we seek and promote it in all that we do.

Our global eCommerce consultancy offers strategic clarity, technology enablement and creative insight and delivers winning commerce capabilities across all major channels: marketplaces (including Amazon), online retailers, D2C and social commerce.

We help brands increase results at scale on Amazon, deliver eCommerce strategy and optimise multichannel journeys. We inspire customer engagement and transactions at every touchpoint, while deploying and integrating world class technology from key strategic partners including Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, HCL and IBM.

Clients include AkzoNobel, DFS, Halfords, Jumbo, RXBAR, Sainsbury’s, Selfridges, Specialized, Tempur and Tiffany & Co.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Riversand

Riversand cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.