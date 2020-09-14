Workiva Chosen to Transform Financial and Performance Management for the U.S. Department of Justice

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that two agencies (Justice Management Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) from U. S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have selected the Workiva platform to streamline and automate a wide array of financial and performance management processes. Vertosoft, a government software distributor, was awarded the contract for Workiva to simplify and standardize complex workflows, data management, collaboration and reporting.

Workiva is a FedRAMP Moderate authorized company, signifying the company’s ongoing commitment to stringent cybersecurity requirements. Workiva also remains on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) IT Schedule 70. For more details, visit the FedRAMP Marketplace website.

