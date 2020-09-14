New Preschool or Childcare Market Research in China Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on Full-time Preschool or Childcare and On-demand Preschool or Childcare Services | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The new Preschool or Childcare Market Research in China from Technavio indicates Positive and Superior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Rising Demand for Sustained Enrollment,” says a senior analyst for Consumer Discretionary at Technavio. Both local and international players are motivated to invest in this market due to the rising demand for many types of daycare and preschool services created by the increasing disposable income of people in the country. International preschool daycare centers are gaining accreditations around the globe, which, in turn, will encourage parents to enroll their children in these schools. As the markets recover Technavio expects the preschool or childcare market size in China to grow by USD 60.91 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Preschool or Childcare Market in China Segment Highlights for 2020

The preschool or childcare market in China is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 8.50%.

Full-time preschools dominated the market in 2019.

Parents in China lay significant emphasis on the overall curriculum development of children to prepare them for international standards of education.

Therefore, as an initiation for the overall grooming of their children during the formative years, parents intend to enroll them in full-time preschools.

Notes:

The preschool or childcare market size in China is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented by service (full-time preschool or childcare and on-demand preschool or childcare), age group (children aged below 3 years and children aged between 3 and 6 years), and ownership (private preschool or childcare and public preschool or childcare)

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai.

