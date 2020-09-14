Vaxess Technologies to develop Coronavirus + Influenza Combo Patch Vaccine in partnership with Medigen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vaxess Technologies, an innovative biotechnology company developing the MIMIX smart release patch, has formed a partnership with Taiwanese pharmaceutical company, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (MVC) (TPEx: 6547.TWO), to develop a combined COVID-19 and quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (QIV), delivered via the novel MIMIX patch system.

The vaccine in development uses a stabilized form of the spike protein (S-2P) from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This immunogen was co-developed by researchers at the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and at the University of Texas at Austin. The modified spike sequence provides a more stabilized version of the spike protein compared to wild-type sequences, and has shown a strong immunogenicity profile in preclinical trials. MVC aims to enter phase I clinical trials in September of 2020, with an adjuvanted intramuscular injection of the vaccine. In parallel, Vaxess will initiate a U.S. clinical trial using the company’s MIMIX™ platform technology.

The MIMIX patch is unique in its capacity to enhance vaccine efficacy as well as ease administration and global distribution. The MIMIX platform utilizes sustained release technology to stimulate a more powerful and durable immune response to fight infections. Vaxess is combining the novel COVID-19 vaccine with a broadly protective seasonal influenza vaccine into one convenient patch. This will allow for a seasonal protection vaccine in a single-dose, shelf-stable, simple-to-apply presentation, contributing to addressing an endemic COVID.

“As COVID becomes endemic, the world will need a regular seasonal vaccination,” said Vaxess CEO Michael Schrader. “Combining Medigen’s impressive COVID vaccine with a broadly protective influenza vaccine in a shelf-stable, easy-to-apply patch will dramatically improve global access and, ultimately, protection against both lethal diseases.”

“We are excited to partner with Vaxess in the development of a potential broad spectrum vaccine and novel delivery system to help fight COVID-19 and seasonal influenza,” said Charles Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Medigen. “At MVC, we like to collaborate with companies that may bring innovative platforms forward that have the potential to improve vaccination practices.”

About the MIMIX Smart Release Patch Platform

Medicine delivery, redefined. The MIMIX patch delivers medicines and vaccines through a number of tiny, painless projections that dissolve at a precisely engineered rate, releasing their treatment at its most effective dose for the most beneficial length of time. Vaxess has validated performance and compatibility with a range of molecules including proteins, killed viruses, mRNA, hormones, and live viruses.

More effective medications start with MIMIX. The MIMIX platform dramatically improves efficacy of products across a broad range of therapeutic areas by “mimicking” the prolonged exposure period that occurs during a natural infection. This prolonged exposure triggers a stronger and more enduring immune response.

Seamlessly painless. The MIMIX patch is virtually painless and after wearing it for few minutes, it’s removed from the skin while the medication continues to be delivered.

About Vaxess Technologies

Vaxess Technologies is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is developing its proprietary sustained release smart delivery technologies to meet the need for more efficacious and easy to administer medical products. For more information please visit the company website at www.vaxess.com

About Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation

MVC is a biopharmaceutical company using cell-based technologies for the development of vaccines and biosimilars. With a goal of national self-sufficiency, MVC also aims to provide vaccines and biopharmaceuticals to meet regional needs and with a desire to help globally against the threats of infectious diseases. MVC’s pipeline includes enterovirus EV71 vaccine, dengue vaccine, influenza quadrivalent vaccine which all have entered late clinical stage. MVC’s large-scale production facility is state of the art and adherent to international PIC/s and GMP requirements. For more information, visit www.medigenvac.com.