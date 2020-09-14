Govplace Awarded Prime on $13B ITES-SW2 Contract from Army to Support DoD

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Govplace, a leading value-added reseller and systems integrator for federal agencies, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prime Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) IDIQ contract. This $13 Billion Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) has a base period of performance of five years with one five-year option, with an anticipated completion date of August 2030. ITES-SW2 IDIQ includes a full range of software, and maintenance services necessary to satisfy and support Federal Government enterprise IT capabilities —allowing Govplace to help government technology leaders attain their digital transformation and IT modernization goals. The vehicle was specifically crafted to be utilized not only as a strategic source of IT solutions for the United States Army, but the vehicle available to support all DoD and Federal Agencies.

“Winning ITES-SW2 enables Govplace to continue providing enterprise-level IT integration and service management activities to Army and all defense and civilian agencies,” said Adam Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Govplace. “ITES-SW2 is an important win for Govplace and is a critical step in expanding our Portfolio of vehicles to serve our DoD customer base. Govplace is committed to providing high-quality and lasting IT services and solutions to help our customers solve their most complex, mission-critical Information Technology problems.”

“Govplace is honored to be supporting the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense with this contract for software products and maintenance in all 14 product categories, to include incidental services and hardware,” said Patrick Herwig, Senior Vice President of Sales at Govplace. “We are looking forward to expanding our 24 years of expertise into the DoD market.”

Under the contract, Govplace will compete to provide best-in-class technology solutions and services related to implementing a robust catalog with a full range of commercially available off the-shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance in 14 specific product categories including: Office Suite, Business and Finance, Communication, Database, Modeling and Simulation, NetOps, Programming and Development, Multimedia & Design, Operating Systems, IT Utility and Security, Education, Internet and Audio & Visual solutions.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator exclusively focused on providing the public sector with innovative, industry-leading IT products, services, and solutions.