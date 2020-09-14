Global Athleisure Market to 2025 - Female Athleisure Clothing to Show Notable Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Athleisure Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The athleisure market was estimated at US$288.864 billion in the year 2019.

The important factors driving the athleisure market growth include the rising concerns regarding physical fitness and personal grooming among the young population. Also, the shifting consumer preferences towards comfortable wear combined with fashion, especially at workplaces and social gatherings is also considered to be an important factor which is increasing the use of athleisure and adding up to the market growth in the coming years. Similarly, the growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle is leading to the growing adoption of physical fitness services and activities which is also projected to supplement the athleisure market growth.

Currently, athleisure is considered as the latest trend of the fashion industry as the combined fashion represents the combination of a healthy enthusiastic appeal along with representing casual wear. It also represents the fashion, fitness and urban culture together, which is also one of the key factors boosting its demand, especially in the developed economies. The adoption of fitness and physical activities along with the adoption of fashionable and comfortable clothing is significantly driving the demand.

In addition, the growing acceptance of casual wear across the corporate sector and the workplaces is also expected to ramp up the athleisure market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, growing investments by gym chains in various developing economies along with the rising availability of cheap and highly advanced physical fitness services such as gyms, aerobics, and Zumba is also anticipated to propel the market growth opportunities in the near future. In addition, the rising trend of Zumba and aerobics, especially among the female population as a part of the daily fitness routine is also likely to push the athleisure market growth during the next five years.

Furthermore, athleisure is also being adopted as the new trend for activewear clothing and a shift towards athleisure clothing in sports along with the booming sports industry coupled with the increasing participation of women in sports are also the factors that are expected to collectively contribute towards the market growth during the forecast period and beyond. Furthermore, the rising investments in the developing countries for uplifting the sports sector along with the growing number of sports events throughout the globe is also anticipated to propel the growth opportunities for the athleisure market to surge in the near future.

Growing sports industry

The number of sports events has been increasing globally as there is increasing investment in the sports industry over the years. Increasing investment in the sports industry especially in developing counties like China, India, and Brazil is expected to widen up the growth opportunities for the athleisure market during the forecast period. In fact, according to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics total out of the Chinese sports industry was around $295 billion in 2016 which is nearly 11.1 percent growth and in 2017 it reached around $326.3 billion.

Female athleisure clothing to show notable growth

On the basis of gender, the global athleisure market has been classified into male and female. Male clothing is anticipated to hold a notable share owing to the higher participation of males in sports coupled with a higher proportion of the number of sports including males. The market for female athleisure clothing is anticipated to propel at a significant rate throughout the forecast period due to the fact that there is increasing participation of women in fitness and sports along with growing sports events that involve women. All these factors support the growth in this segment in the coming years.

