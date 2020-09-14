Apple App Store Approves Everbridge’s Next-Gen COVID-19 Contact Tracing Software Solution Amid Continued Global Adoption By Education, Retail, Hospital and Government Sectors

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced approval for the latest version of its next-gen Everbridge COVID-19 Shield™: Contact Tracing software solution for workplace and campus safety by both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The critical role of contact tracing to reopening businesses, campuses and municipalities will be a major theme of Everbridge’s Autumn 2020 “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit on October 14-15, 2020, featuring keynotes from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Everbridge’s first-of-its-kind digital contact tracing solution automates opt-in-based mobile wellness checks and proximity tracing, while maximizing privacy protection. A growing number of organizations across industry verticals such as education, retail, manufacturing, state & local government, and more, selected Everbridge COVID-19 Shield™: Contact Tracing to enable the re-opening of campuses, stores, and operations during the coronavirus pandemic. Everbridge offers the broadest, purpose-built contact tracing solution for organizations to understand their COVID-19 risk posture, protect individuals from virus exposure, and mitigate operational risk while automating an end-to-end recovery process.

A team of university officials at the University of Mississippi worked with the Everbridge contact tracing app to identify ways to trace potential cases of COVID-19. The team decided to recommend the app to assist with the necessary job of tracking the virus’ spread after they “determined it was both the easiest to use and also secure and private for users,” as stated in Ole Miss: University of Mississippi News.

Peter W. Grandjean, dean of the School of Applied Sciences at University of Mississippi (UM) worked with school officials to find the best option for contact tracing. “The app will help our contact tracers to identify and serve those who may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.” Alex Langhart, director of UM Health Services stated, “It gives our contact tracing team a head start in their investigation so we can quickly identify and quarantine those exposed. The extensive protocols and procedures we’ve put in place are intended to help minimize the spread of the virus. It is incumbent on each and every one of us to take on shared responsibilities for the health and well-being of our campus community.”

Stetson University in Florida uses the Everbridge mobile app to conduct daily Wellness Checks as students, faculty and staff return to campus. Based on their confidential answers, users will receive a notification that they are approved to move about campus or whether they should contact Stetson Health Service and report any symptoms of COVID-19 via the app.

“It is critical that our students, staff and faculty utilize this app, so that we can do our part in keeping the campus safe,” said Christina Kulpa, associate director of Wellness and Recreation on the DeLand campus, in an article appearing in Stetson Today. “The daily Wellness Check will allow you to assess any sick symptoms you may have. It’s important that we assess these possible symptoms daily, so that if you become ill with COVID-19, you are able to take the steps needed to manage your illness in collaboration with Stetson Health Service.”

“As the global leader in critical event management, Everbridge continues to support forward-thinking organizations in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and manage a safer return of students, staff and customers to public places,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer, Everbridge. “Creating a more secure environment not only protects people, but helps these organizations return to revenue-generating activities.”

Drawing on over 225 out-of-the-box integrations, the Everbridge contact tracing solution uses data from physical badge access control systems, Wi-Fi hot spots, calendaring systems, travel itineraries, visitor management, and thermal cameras to determine who may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, all while maintaining privacy. Bluetooth Low Energy proximity data compiled from digital wayfaring capabilities add information on who was within close proximity; special needs registries help protect the most vulnerable people by highlighting if they have been near an infection; real-time risk intelligence based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries, tracks everything from virus hotspots (including a dedicated coronavirus data feed) and travel restrictions, to quarantines and states of emergency in order to determine if people are near areas of heightened risk.

Over 5,300 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 780 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients, and students.

Everbridge recently announced its “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit to be held October 14-15, 2020. The conference will feature marquee keynote speakers including presidential advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci and renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. To register and learn more, go to COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery.

