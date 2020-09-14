o9 Solutions and FourKites Partner to Bring Unprecedented Connectivity Between Freight Visibility and Planning Control Towers

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider, and FourKites, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility, have partnered to deliver an integrated solution to eliminate friction in complex global supply chains by augmenting o9’s Control Tower solution with FourKites’ real-time in-transit freight tracking. The partnership enables customers to receive, in o9, proactive notifications of freight disruptions coming from FourKites, so that they can implement agile planning and scenario management to mitigate any impact of those disruptions on their end-to-end supply chain. The AI powered o9 Planning Platform’s Control Tower capability allows for supply chains to quickly sense disruptions to the supply chain, manage the risks and capitalize on the opportunities, by prescribing and executing resolution strategies which take into account all of the supply chain constraints, thus ensuring a higher service level to final customers.

Control Tower visibility requires greater transparency than many companies have been accustomed to. While many have increased transparency in certain areas of their business operations, those who deploy visibility at scale across inbound, inter-company and finished goods to customers have an undeniable competitive edge. Suppliers, shippers, carriers and receivers can share necessary data with relevant parties about their freight across all modes and geographies — including delivery ETAs, weather or traffic impacts, and shipping delays. This enables them to do more work with less labor. With an integrated solution, the question is no longer “Where’s my truck?”, but rather, “ I know where my truck is and when it’s supposed to arrive, so how can I proactively address any potential issues arising from it?” o9’s powerful AI-based planning capabilities help answer that by recommending prescriptive solutions to the “ What should I do with that delay” question. It leverages integration with FourKites, along with o9’s Enterprise Knowledge Graph, to achieve better results and minimize disruptions.

“ o9 Solutions and FourKites are two best-of-breed solutions that are bringing a completely new value proposition to our joint customers. By bringing real-time freight tracking right into our Control Tower, our users will have access to maximum visibility, predictability and reactivity to any freight disruptions,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions.

Both o9 and FourKites are cloud-based, AI-driven enterprise software providers that solve complementary problems for a broad network of Fortune 500 clients. “ Real-time visibility and predictive ETAs are critical to end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “ Our customers are seeing 10-15% savings within their transportation, warehouse and customer service operations by leveraging the prescriptive recommendations from our platform. Our shipper network and data set, combined with o9’s end-to-end integrated planning capabilities, will enable our mutual customers to create exponential savings across their supply chains.”

The partnership is a natural extension of market trends around the digitization and adoption of AI-powered supply chain planning and visibility functions that have become even more integral to modern supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network that spans millions of GPS/ELD devices in 80+ countries and covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal and parcel, FourKites has over 1 million loads and $100 billion in freight under management at any given time. The platform is optimized for mobile devices and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.

For more information, visit http://www.fourkites.com.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9’s clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, managing supply or aligning demand and supply, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations — such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery — into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

For more information, visit http://www.o9solutions.com.