Abnormal Security and Microsoft Team Up to Deliver AI-Driven Security

The Abnormal Security cloud email security platform completes Microsoft 365 deployments by using AI to compute a deep understanding of the people in the enterprise. Abnormal’s anomalous behavior detection is the most effective way to detect account compromise and stop socially engineered email attacks such as business email compromise. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abnormal Security, a leader in protecting large enterprises from cybersecurity attacks, announced a global strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive security solutions to enterprises. Starting today, customers can purchase Abnormal’s security offering directly from Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

Abnormal Security is one of the only cloud-native security platforms that dozens of Fortune 1000 companies trust to protect their cloud environments. Abnormal’s data science approach enables customers to easily deploy behavioral AI to stop the world's most sophisticated phishing, fraud and social engineering cyberattacks.

Abnormal works with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive cloud email security

Until today, enterprises struggled with advanced cyberattacks that would bypass security gateways that disable native controls. Abnormal Security and Microsoft worked together to ensure that the Abnormal platform would enhance existing security capabilities to further enable customers to maximize their investments.

Evan Reiser, Co-founder and CEO at Abnormal Security said, “When considering the right cloud infrastructure, startups need to look at both the technology platform and the business opportunity. As a cybersecurity company, we were very intrigued with Azure’s inherent security, privacy and AI offerings and as a startup, Microsoft’s go-to-market support and access to the largest enterprises is unmatched. We decided that to be a high-growth company selling to the Fortune 1000, it made business sense to partner with Microsoft and move our business to Azure.”

Jeffrey Ma, VP Microsoft for Startups said, “Microsoft for Startups is committed to helping B2B startups use the Microsoft platform to scale their business quickly and deliver innovative AI-powered solutions to enterprise customers. Abnormal has hit the ground running, seeing success with Fortune 1000 companies in a short time, and we’re looking forward to joining forces to further accelerate their security solution to our global customers.”

Customers can deploy, evaluate, purchase Abnormal Security directly from Microsoft

The Abnormal Security platform integrates directly into an enterprise’s environment in seconds, requires no configuration, no setup and provides a 90-day retrospective lookback to prove the efficacy of the platform’s AI-based approach to security. Customers can purchase Abnormal Security directly via Microsoft co-sell and through the Azure Marketplace. All purchases count towards enterprise Azure commitments.

“Abnormal's unparalleled market traction is a testament to incredible value being delivered to their customers and the ability to protect organizations from these cyberattacks that have cost them over $2b. I couldn’t be any more excited to see the accelerated growth with Microsoft co-selling the solution,” said Saam Motamedi, General Partner at Greylock Partners.

Available from Microsoft Today

Abnormal Security’s security platform is available today for all customers. Learn more about Abnormal in the Microsoft Azure marketplace or contact your Microsoft account executive.

About Abnormal Security

Abnormal Security is a next-generation email security company that protects enterprises from advanced targeted attacks including business email compromise. Abnormal Security’s cloud-native architecture integrates directly into cloud office APIs and requires no configuration. Its innovative AI provides enterprises with an inside-out understanding of its people, organizational processes and the extended supply chain to stop targeted email attacks and detect compromised accounts. Backed by Greylock Partners, Abnormal Security is based in San Francisco, CA. More information is available at: www.abnormalsecurity.com.